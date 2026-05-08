Hisense Unveils XR10: The Apex of Projector, Bringing Cinema Into Every Home

QINGDAO, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today unveils the XR10, a premium laser projector designed to deliver true cinematic immersion at home. XR10 combines powerful performance with refined design, bringing a big-screen experience into everyday life—whether for movies, gaming, or shared family moments.

With 6,000 ANSI lumens, XR10 ensures bright, vivid visuals even in well-lit spaces, so users can enjoy clear, lifelike images from morning news to late-night movies—no need to dim the room. Its industry-widest 0.84–2.0:1 optical zoom and 4K Lossless lens shift (±130% vertical, ±46% horizontal) make setup effortless, projecting perfectly aligned images up to 300 inches, turning any wall into a truly cinematic canvas that adapts naturally to different room layouts.

An advanced Iris Lens boosts viewing contrast up to 60,000:1, automatically adapting to each scene—revealing subtle details in shadow and adding depth and intensity to every highlight, so stories feel more immersive and emotionally engaging, whether you're watching a blockbuster or a quiet drama.

The experience is further elevated with sound co-engineered with Devialet | Opéra de Paris, creating rich, room-filling audio that brings viewers closer to the action. Powered by Auto Magic AI Adjusting 3.0, along with QuadCam and ToF Smart Sense, XR10 intelligently optimizes picture quality and alignment in real time, enabling a truly effortless, plug-and-play experience. An advanced liquid cooling system ensures stable, consistent performance, even during extended viewing sessions, maintaining brightness and image quality over time.

Building on its broader display innovation strategy, Hisense continues to expand large-screen solutions across both home cinema and living room environments. With XR10, Hisense brings cinema closer, more immersive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life, transforming how people experience content at home.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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