Historic Cannabis Seed Giveaway is a Huge Hit at 2025 California State Fair

Humboldt Seed Company empowers homegrowers with an unprecedented cannabis seed giveaway at the 2025 California State Fair.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Seed Company (HSC), California's largest licensed cannabis seed provider, is making history at the State Fair with a 15,000-seed giveaway, part of its mission to empower home growers. The giveaway continues through July 27 at Cal Expo in Sacramento.

Fairgoers can visit the Embarc counter at the California Cannabis Experience and receive 3 cannabis seeds for one cent, keeping in compliance with all state regulations. The seeds are sourced from HSC's annual phenohunting project—an advanced selection process aimed at identifying the best cannabis strains for its ongoing breeding program.

"This is more than just a giveaway—it's an opportunity to spotlight cannabis as a premium California agricultural product and inspire consumers to discover the benefits of growing their own," said Benjamin Lind, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Humboldt Seed Company. "The enthusiasm we're seeing has exceeded our expectations."

This significant industry milestone is the largest legal cannabis seed distribution ever undertaken at a public event. It represents an important moment for the destigmatization of cannabis and brings home growing into the mainstream gardening realm.

"We're thrilled to partner with Humboldt Seed Company. Their commitment to scientific innovation, genetic excellence, and environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with our mission," said Dustin Moore, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Embarc. "And we're just getting started. In the coming weeks, we'll announce a new collaboration that combines world-class genetics with responsible retail practices to create memorable experiences for concertgoers. We're moving cannabis from the parking lot to the main stage."

Established in 2001, Humboldt Seed Company is a Northern California heritage brand providing quality cannabis genetics to commercial cultivators and home growers in legalized states across the U.S. and international markets, including Europe, Jamaica, St. Vincent, Antigua, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and the U.K. With a focus on environmental and social justice, HSC combines traditional breeding and modern scientific practices in its strain development program.

