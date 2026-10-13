HOZO Hobby Knife: A Maker's Workspace That Unfolds Anywhere, Launches on Kickstarter

Featuring a push-button blade-changing mechanism and an integrated cutting station, HOZO Hobby Knife is designed for makers and hobbyists.

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOZO today launched its Hobby Knife on Kickstarter, introducing a craft tool with a push-button blade-changing mechanism and a portable case that unfolds into a cutting workspace.

Inspired by the action of a ballpoint pen, the spring-loaded mechanism allows users to release and replace blades with a simple button press, eliminating the need to twist the handle during blade changes. The knife features a full-aluminum hexagonal handle with a raised ring and textured grip for precise control, while a stainless steel magnetic collet helps hold the blade securely in place.

A Portable Cutting Workspace

The HOZO Hobby Knife case combines blade storage with a compact cutting station. Its slide-and-unfold design expands the available work surface and offers four configurations for different working positions and project needs. Inside, a modular blade case keeps accessories organized, with dedicated slots and magnetic retention to help prevent blades from shifting during transport. A one-way disposal slot provides a designated place for used blades.

Versatile Blades for Detailed Work

The set supports cutting, carving, sawing and filing through a selection of specialized attachments. These include standard and long blades, chisel and mini-chisel blades, curved and double-edge blades, U- and V-gouges, a saw and a metal file. The range supports tasks from general cutting to groove carving, edge refinement and detailed finishing.

Designed for Makers

The HOZO Hobby Knife is suited to a variety of applications, including 3D-printed part cleanup, leathercraft, woodcraft, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, sticker making, scale modeling, Gundam models, military models, architectural models, dioramas and cosplay props.

The launch expands HOZO's desktop tool ecosystem, which supports different stages of the creative process, from measuring and marking to cutting and sanding.

Availability

The HOZO Hobby Knife launched on Kickstarter on October 13, 2026, with campaign pricing starting at $59.

Kickstarter campaign:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hozodesign/hozo-hobby-knife

About HOZO

Founded in 2018, HOZO develops thoughtfully designed tools for makers, modelers and DIY enthusiasts. Guided by its "Tools for Evolved Maker" philosophy, its product portfolio spans precision measuring instruments, ultrasonic cutting tools, sanding tools and other solutions that support different stages of the creative process.

Media Contact

Company Name: Hozo Design Co., Limited

Contact Person: Edith Pan

Contact Email: edith@hozodesign.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: China

Website: hozodesign.com

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