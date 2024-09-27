Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Huawei Unveils the Xinghe Intelligent Autonomous Driving Network Solution, Accelerating Digital and Intelligent Transformations Across Industries

27 settembre 2024 | 11.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, the "Xinghe Intelligent Autonomous Driving Network" session successfully brought together over 100 representatives from enterprises, industry experts, and partners. During this session, Huawei introduced the industry's first L4 autonomous driving network solution — Xinghe Intelligent Autonomous Driving Network, paving the way for comprehensive digital and intelligent transformations across various sectors.

As AI technologies reach critical milestones and AI applications approach a tipping point, industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions. Also, the rapid advancement of computing power has led to the widespread implementation of digital twins and various large language models (LLMs), driving network intelligence into a new phase of rapid development. The integration of these new technologies into the network domain is becoming inevitable.

To address these advancements, Huawei launched the Xinghe Intelligent Autonomous Driving Network solution for enterprises. Wang Hui, President of NCE Domain at Huawei Data Communication Product Line, emphasized that the solution features a three-layer architecture comprising intelligent network elements (NEs), digital twins, and an intelligent brain. It integrates foundational capabilities, including the 10B-level-corpus telecom foundation model and cloud-map algorithm powered simulations, to create an L4 autonomous driving network capable of self-identifying risks, autonomously resolving faults, and self-verifying changes. This solution offers an AI-assisted O&M expert designed for various industries, including finance and education.

As AI model technologies continue to evolve and deepen in application, Huawei remains committed to ongoing research and development, striving for more precise intelligent decision-making and efficient automated management across various scenarios, ultimately helping customers' networks advance towards L4 high-level intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517493/image_5009699_30809477.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-the-xinghe-intelligent-autonomous-driving-network-solution-accelerating-digital-and-intelligent-transformations-across-industries-302260942.html

