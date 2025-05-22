Huntsman Corporation Announces New Purification and Packaging Capability through its E-GRADE® Unit in Conroe, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), a global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals, is pleased to announce that its Performance Products division has expanded its manufacturing site in Conroe, Texas to better serve the growing needs of its global customers in the semiconductor industry.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President, and CEO of Huntsman Corporation, stated, "With the rapid growth of AI and the need for high-quality advanced node chips, our investment in Conroe marks our commitment to developing new semiconductor-grade products and enhancing supply chain security to support the demands of our customers worldwide."

The new E-GRADE® unit will bolster Huntsman's portfolio by providing high-purity, low-trace metal amines, including quaternary amines and amine oxides, essential for semiconductor chip manufacturing. Huntsman's commitment to safety, quality, reliability, and manufacturing excellence will help ensure a consistent production process – from blending, purification through packaging.

"With this unique offering, we are well positioned to become a world-leading supplier of semiconductor-grade amines," said Jan Buberl, President of Performance Products. "We now have the global manufacturing capability, R&D expertise, and broad portfolio to offer our customers with solutions that meet the industry's highest quality standards."

Conroe City Mayor, Duke Coon, commented, "Huntsman's new E-GRADE® unit provides a significant boost for our local economy, helping to create numerous job opportunities and further solidifying Conroe's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology."

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2024 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,300 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

