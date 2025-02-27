circle x black
Hydrofast Launches Innovative Countertop Water Filters, Revolutionizing Healthy Home Hydration with B100 and C100 Models

27 febbraio 2025 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrofast, an emerging innovator in eco-friendly home technology, is set to make its U.S. debut with two advanced countertop reverse osmosis (RO) water filters: the B100 (basic) and C100 (with cold water function). Available on Amazon starting February 28, Hydrofast plans to expand into Europe by April 2025.

Redefining Home Essentials with Innovation & Sustainability

Hydrofast specializes in compact, eco-friendly home appliances, including countertop and under-sink water purifiers, coffee machines, and kitchen waste disposers. The 2025 roadmap includes seven new eco-friendly home products, with water purification as the flagship category.

B100 & C100: Next-Generation RO Water Filters

Both models feature a 6-stage, 0.0001μm RO filtration system, removing up to 95% of total dissolved solids (TDS) and over 1,000 contaminants, including heavy metals, fluoride, and chlorine. A remineralization stage restores essential minerals for balanced, fresh-tasting water, while UV sterilization eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and viruses.

Core Technical Superiority:

C100 Exclusive Advantages

The C100 stands out with its cold water mode, featuring a 0.5L ice-water reservoir for a refreshing experience. Offering 4 rapid-dispense presets (100/250/450/600mL), the C100 provides the flexibility to meet different hydration needs.

B100 Precision Performance

The B100 offers 10 customizable dispensing modes (50-999mL), making it ideal for precise recipes and hydration tracking.

Certified Safety & Support

Hydrofast's products are designed for longevity, ease of use, and minimal environmental impact. All models are FCC-certified and meet UL safety standards, with comprehensive after-sales support, including clear operating instructions and a professional customer service team.

Exclusive Launch Offers

To celebrate its U.S. debut, Hydrofast is offering special discounts:

- B100: $229.00 (Regular price $299.00)

- C100: $329.00 (Regular price $399.00)

Products will be available on Amazon, with European sales beginning in spring 2025. For updates, follow Hydrofast on social media or visit:

About Hydrofast

Hydrofast redefines home essentials with smart, sustainable solutions that enhance everyday living. From water purification systems to kitchen appliances, the brand is dedicated to health, convenience, and environmental responsibility.

Website https://hydrofast.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hydrofast-launches-innovative-countertop-water-filters-revolutionizing-healthy-home-hydration-with-b100-and-c100-models-302386841.html

