Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:37
IEI Unveils the Revolutionary Virtualization Edge Computer - iVEC

15 luglio 2024 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW TAIPEI CITY, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the innovative IEI Virtualization Edge Computer (iVEC). This pioneering solution aims to revolutionize industrial applications by merging virtualization technology with high-performance hardware. It streamlines device management and optimizes hardware usage, fostering the agility required for Industry 4.0.

Tailored Vertical Solutions

Our solution is tailored specifically for vertical applications, offering significant benefits:

Advanced Features for OT Professionals

The iVEC offers OT professionals remote desktop accessibility for continuous operation oversight in hard-to-access industrial settings. It enhances service quality and energy efficiency with flexible workload distribution, powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ hybrid CPU. Additionally, it supports various communication protocols for easy industrial automation configuration.

Secure and Powerful Operation

The integrated Ubuntu Certified IoT OS ensures secure, long-term operation. With Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics and hardware acceleration, iVEC excels in edge AI capabilities, efficiently handling complex AI workloads and supporting add-on GPU cards.

Efficiency and Versatility of iVEC

The iVEC software is designed to significantly boost energy and operational efficiency. It stands out for its remarkable compatibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems to streamline processes and enhance overall performance. iVEC excels at efficiently running multiple industrial applications on a single hardware unit, enabling workload distribution, scalable infrastructure, and remote maintenance while optimizing operational costs.

For more information please visit https://new.ieiworld.com/en/product-ns/model.php?II=18  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454838/iVEC.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iei-unveils-the-revolutionary-virtualization-edge-computer--ivec-302190957.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
