IFA 2026: Sunseeker Debuts 2027 LiDAR Models, Smart Garden Ecosystem and Industry‑First 3D Semantic Map

The 2027 LiDAR lineup and intelligent garden platform mark a strategic shift from standalone mowers to a connected, adaptive outdoor ecosystem

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker, a global leader in intelligent lawn care, unveiled five all-new 2027 LiDAR products at IFA 2026, alongside its Smart Garden ecosystem, AllSense™ 3.0, and MapOS™ with the industry's first 3D Semantic Map for intuitive, real-scene lawn management.

Making its IFA debut, Sunseeker is expanding its vision beyond robotic mowing to build a connected Smart Garden ecosystem powered by AI, robotics, supporting smart irrigation, weed control, and the seamless integration of an expanding range of outdoor robots.

Sunseeker's 2027 LiDAR lineup: precision, intelligence and scalability for every garden

Sunseeker's 2027 LiDAR lineup is designed for effortless use: no manual mapping, no complexity. All five models come standard with LiDAR sensing. Among them, the S7 LiDAR Ultra AWD 3000 and S5 LiDAR Ultra Pro AWD 1800 feature AllSense™ 3.0, which uses 360° LiDAR to autonomously map and navigate the working environment, along with Smart Garden ecosystem and MapOS™. The S3 LiDAR Series utilizes solid-state LiDAR. All are engineered to deliver precise perception and reliable navigation across diverse garden environments. The S7's AWD easily handles steep and uneven ground, including slopes of up to 80% (approx. 39°). The five models bring wire-free and antenna-free installation and centimeter-level navigation to gardens from 500 to 3,000 square meters. Availability begins in February 2027.

The S7 is designed for large and complex lawns and features an Extension Hub that supports accessories such as the EdgeZero trimmer head, enabling precise 0cm edge-to-edge cutting, as well as a robotic arm. The S5 brings advanced intelligence to medium and large family gardens, while the S3 Series provides wireless precision for smaller and sloped lawns. With 360° LiDAR and recognition of more than 360 types of obstacles, Sunseeker's perception technology helps mowers detect and respond to objects more accurately, reducing the risk of collisions and helping users enjoy safer and more reliable autonomous mowing with less manual intervention.

Smart Garden: An Intelligent Ecosystem That Senses, Understands, and Recommends

At IFA 2026, Sunseeker introduced the Smart Garden ecosystem, bringing a more intelligent garden and lawn management experience to users.

Built on Sense, Understand, and Recommend, Sunseeker's Smart Garden ecosystem connects robotic mowers, rain gauges, soil sensors (available 2027), and future autonomous robots into a unified intelligence network. By continuously monitoring rainfall, soil, lawn health, and environmental conditions, it builds real‑time garden understanding, transforming data into actionable insights through onboard Vision AI, multi‑modal sensor fusion, and cloud‑based AI models. For example, when yellow grass is detected, AI can help determine whether it is caused by drought or pests and recommend watering or pest control. Future integration with Smart Irrigation Control will further extend Smart Garden from sensing and recommendations to automated action.

Sunseeker also unveiled its FSA (Flexible Supervised Autonomy Outdoors) technology roadmap to explore the future development of autonomous outdoor care. Informed by discussions with Prof. Dr. Alan Akbik, Professor of Machine Learning at Humboldt University of Berlin, the roadmap aims to progressively reduce human intervention. With Sunseeker currently at the Level 3 (L3) Smart Garden stage and progressing toward L4 Supervised Autonomous Garden and L5 Supervised Autonomous Outdoors, the roadmap charts a clear path forward.

"AI will redefine the entire outdoor-care industry. As we progress from L3 toward L4 and L5, human involvement in outdoor work will continue to decline, helping address labor shortages and population aging," said Prof. Dr. Alan Akbik.

"This evolution is already underway, and Sunseeker is committed to leading it," said Terry Ma, CEO of Sunseeker. "We will continue to invest in AI and robotics, advancing from Smart Garden to Flexible Supervised Autonomous Outdoors to free users from routine outdoor work and give them more freedom to enjoy life.

MapOS™: Industry‑First 3D Semantic Map for Intuitive Lawn Management

Integrating AI semantic understanding, MapOS™ transforms visual information into a semantic map to create a digital representation of the garden with contextual understanding, the real-scene map will give users a clear view of the garden including both layout and key landscape elements, which further enables fine-tune boundaries point by point, designates no-go and safe zones, and customizes mowing settings directly on the map to make the lawn management more intuitive and precise.

For large or complex gardens, MapOS™ combines real-scene visualization with intelligent insights to reduce unnecessary remapping and manual intervention, delivering a more effortless lawn-care experience.

Accelerating growth through portfolio strength and global reach

Sunseeker Robotics achieved a threefold increase in revenue in 2026, driven by 14 products across 40 countries under its dual-brand strategy. The company continues to strengthen its Glocal strategy through localized partnerships, retail expansion and full-channel service capabilities. Its retail network has grown from approximately 1,500 points of sale in 2025 to about 5,000 in 2026, supported by partnerships with leading retailers, e-commerce platforms and regional distributors across Europe and the U.S.

Sunseeker is also expanding its presence through partnerships with national team and major sports clubs, including FFF (French Football Federation), SV Werder Bremen (Germany), Mantova 1911 (Italy), IFK Göteborg (Sweden) and F.C. Copenhagen (Denmark), Philadelphia Phillies (US), further strengthening its connection with local communities beyond product sales.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-2026-sunseeker-debuts-2027-lidar-models-smart-garden-ecosystem-and-industryfirst-3d-semantic-map-302870158.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.