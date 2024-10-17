Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
IoT Project of the Year 2024: Wialon Announces Global Winners of IoT Competition

17 ottobre 2024 | 10.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sixteen winners, recognized for implementing the best IoT projects worldwide over the past year, are announced across eight categories, including Grand Prix awards.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Wialon, one of the world's leading IoT and fleet management platforms, developed by European software company Gurtam, has revealed the winners of its worldwide competition for the best IoT project of the year 2024. The winners were revealed just ahead of GITEX Global in Dubai, marking a celebration of groundbreaking IoT innovations from around the world.

 

The IoT project of the year was held for the fourth time in a row. It's open to projects implemented by any technology companies and telematics service providers. The contest underscores the potential of Wialon and other IoT solutions by showcasing real-world applications that solve critical business challenges. This initiative aims to foster the growth of the IoT industry, spark inspiration, and encourage companies to explore how IoT can transform their business operations.

More than 100 projects and entries from 45 countries competed for this year's awards, as Wialon's global competition aims to recognize and showcase the most innovative IoT, fleet, and asset management projects worldwide. The diversity of the winners reflects the global impact of IoT solutions. This year, 16 winners were announced, representing projects from the USA, Mexico, Honduras, India, Lebanon, Kenya, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Tajikistan, Turkey, and many other countries.

These projects reveal important trends in the IoT and fleet management industries. There is a clear focus on enhancing operational efficiency, particularly through real-time monitoring, fuel management, and driver behavior tracking. Many of the projects also highlight the importance of safety and security, from preventing fuel theft in transportation and logistics to improving driving standards in public and industrial fleets. Additionally, sustainability is becoming a key factor, with projects addressing fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, and the overall environmental impact of operations.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon at Gurtam , expressed pride in the growing scope of the competition and the incredible variety of innovative solutions on display. "As Wialon continues to expand, tracking over 4 million vehicles across 150 countries, we remain committed to supporting the evolution of the IoT industry. The IoT project of the year competition not only celebrates the incredible expertise of our partners but also illustrates the transformative impact that IoT solutions can have on businesses worldwide."

IoT and telematics technology is now the backbone of operational efficiency, as businesses and supply chains worldwide rely on humans and machines working efficiently together. The vast fleets of vehicles, devices and equipment that underpin life and business today need careful management, complex monitoring, insightful analysis and real-time reactions.

About Wialon

Wialon is one of the largest IoT, telematics and fleet management software platforms worldwide, connecting and tracking over 4 million vehicles in 150 countries. The platform works with over 2,700 partner companies: telematics solutions providers and developers, IoT integrators, fleet management service providers or security solutions providers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529773/Wialon.jpg

 

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iot-project-of-the-year-2024-wialon-announces-global-winners-of-iot-competition-302279068.html

