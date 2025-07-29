Journey Joins Starlab to Design the Commercial Space Station Experience

HOUSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space LLC announced a strategic partnership with Journey, a multidimensional experience agency, that will help shape the interior and experiential design of the next-generation commercial space station. Journey joins Hilton and Airbus in developing a station environment that elevates how astronauts live and work in orbit.

Journey brings a deep portfolio of globally recognized projects, including the Sphere in Las Vegas, the Empire State Building observatory in New York City and the Sun Princess Dome for Princess Cruises. The agency will be working closely with Hilton, one of the original strategic partners in the Starlab program, designing the Starlab hospitality and crew experience. Journey's role adds a vital layer of design and experiential innovation, shaping a space that reflects both function and humanity.

"With Starlab, we want to create an intuitive and comfortable environment for astronauts that allows them to fully focus on their mission," said Tim Kopra, Starlab CEO. "Journey understands how to merge design and technology in a very unique context. Their work will help make Starlab not just a successful operational platform in low-Earth orbit but also an exceptional place to work and live."

This collaboration focuses on enhancing everyday life in orbit. By combining narrative design, digital infrastructure and spatial layout, Journey will help ensure Starlab functions as both a cutting-edge research platform and a welcoming, livable habitat.

"Our mission is to create multidimensional experiences for the world's most compelling and ambitious projects," said Lionel Ohayon, Journey's Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder. "We're applying our decades of design expertise to humanity's next frontier: space. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Starlab to bring this world-shifting vision to life."

Starlab is targeting launch ahead of the International Space Station's planned retirement and is designed to support a continuous human presence in orbit. The station will offer research and commercial opportunities for government agencies, academic institutions and private industry worldwide.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies, Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space and Palantir Technologies, with strategic partners including Hilton, Northrop Grumman and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space.

About Journey

Journey is a global design and innovation agency shaping the future through multidimensional experiences (MDX) that connect people, brands, and culture. Journey's layered MDX approach crafts story-driven, sensory-rich engagement across physical, immersive, digital, and virtual spaces—fuelled by creative and technological innovation. Born from a legacy of pioneering studios, Journey blends strategic thinking with deep creative expertise to deliver solutions across industries. Journey fuels growth and forges lasting value for audiences and partners by creating meaningful experiences that resonate across every dimension of human interaction.

