Karsan Targets the Top 5 in Europe with Its Innovative Products and High-Tech Solutions

ISTANBUL, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karsan, the world's technology-oriented mobility brand in next-generation public transportation, increased its turnover by 11% to 330 million Euros in 2025. Karsan, which generated 220 million Euros of turnover from electric vehicle sales, saw a 43% increase in its exports to 197 million Euros. Aiming to maintain its growth in Europe, Karsan plans to begin driverless autonomous public transportation operations in 2026. Stating that Karsan e-JEST and e-ATAK models preserve leadership in their segments in the European public transportation market, Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "Türkiye is Europe's production base in bus & midibus manufacturing. Karsan conducted 80% of the electric minibus and bus exports from Türkiye to Europe between 2019 and 2025." Emphasizing that they aim to maintain their growth in Europe by boosting their EV sales in 2026, ranking among the top 5 players in Europe in the next five years, Okan Baş mentioned, "Of course, we are aware that our presence in the existing markets is not sufficient to achieve this target. Accordingly, we will expand into new markets. We will focus on some northern countries in 2026. We do not operate in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, or Germany. In these markets, we will first initiate our organizational structuring. We will also increase our strength in the Spanish and Polish markets we entered last year. We aim to expand our electric vehicle fleet in Europe to exceed 2,800 units, representing over 30% growth. Autonomous mobility is among our strategic focal points. We will concentrate on Europe with the 8-meter Autonomous e-ATAK, and on America with the 6-meter Autonomous e-JEST. In the autonomous mobility field, we have started our efforts to remove the safety driver from the vehicle. We aim to initiate fully driverless operations in Stavanger by Q3 2026.Towards the end of 2026, we will add another electric vehicle to the product range. We constantly strengthen our presence by expanding our product range and accelerating our development in technology."

Playing a leading role in transforming public transport globally with "One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility" vision, Karsan left behind another successful year. Karsan, which has leveraged strong momentum in public transport with electric and autonomous vehicles, continues to strengthen its global presence through a vehicle park in 27 countries. Karsan, made a significant contribution to the transformation of public transportation with over 2,100 electric vehicles, setting a higher target for 2026.

Karsan CEO Okan Baş, said, "We increased our total turnover by 11% compared to 296 million Euros in 2024. Electric vehicles account for 220 million Euros of this figure. Thus, we enhanced our electric vehicle turnover by 59 million Euros. Our electric vehicle turnover, which delivered a significant growth of 37%, also accounted for 67% of our total turnover. Last year, we increased our export turnover by 43 % to 197 million Euros and boosted our EBITDA from 32 million Euros in 2024 to 54 million last year."

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