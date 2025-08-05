circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Kazakhstan's Gorky Tennis Park Recognized as First Official Roland-Garros Club in Central Asia

05 agosto 2025 | 17.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorky Tennis Park in Almaty has been officially recognized as a Roland-Garros Club, joining an exclusive group of just three clubs worldwide affiliated with the iconic French Open. The partnership between the French Tennis Federation and Gorky Tennis Park highlights Kazakhstan's growing role in international tennis and the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's commitment to world-class standards, driven by its president Bulat Utemuratov.

As part of this recognition, Gorky Tennis Park will serve as the exclusive host of the Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault regional qualifying event for Central and West Asia. Finalists will compete at the series finale in Tokyo from 13 to 19 October 2025.

Aymeric Labaste, Head of International Development at Roland-Garros, commented: "The French Tennis Federation is proud to partner with Gorky Tennis Park, a world-class clay court facility. As our exclusive partner in Kazakhstan, the club sets a new benchmark for tennis in the region. We are especially pleased to see it hosting the Junior Series qualifiers since 2024."

The recognition builds upon the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's efforts to expand access to high-quality infrastructure and international opportunities, including hosting ATP 250 tournaments since 2020 – first in Astana and since 2024 in Almaty. The KTF has also established 38 tennis centers across Kazakhstan over the past 18 years, creating a nationwide foundation for the sport's development.

"The designation reflects years of investment into Kazakhstan's tennis infrastructure and talent pipeline," said Yuriy Polskiy, President of the Asian Tennis Federation and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. "We are proud to see Kazakhstan's leadership in tennis acknowledged at the highest level."

With the support of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov, Gorky Tennis Park has undergone a full renovation in recent years, including the launch of a professional academy, upgraded facilities and new clay courts built to international specifications.

The partnership reinforces Kazakhstan's position as a regional leader in tennis and underscores the Federation's vision for long-term development from grassroots to elite level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744471/Gorky_Tennis_Park.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744472/Yuriy_Polskiy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744470/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstans-gorky-tennis-park-recognized-as-first-official-roland-garros-club-in-central-asia-302522150.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bonifici istantanei, cosa cambia
Nozze Cirielli-Campitiello, il lancio del riso sugli sposi dopo il sì - Video
Botte e insulti ad anziani e disabili in due Rsa di Pachino: 12 arresti - Video
Tesla 'premia' Musk con un mega pacchetto di azioni
News to go
Caro carburante, quanto costa viaggiare in Italia
News to go
Arriva lo scudo penale per i medici
Neve di agosto in montagna, allo Stelvio fiocchi come batuffoli - Video
Trump manda Witkoff da Putin: "Stop guerra e niente sanzioni" - Video
Sydney Sweeney vota Trump? Il presidente Usa fa festa - Video
News to go
Gaza, domani riunione Consiglio sicurezza Onu su situazione ostaggi
News to go
Rischio alluvioni, 90 miliardi di danni e 4mila morti dal 1920 ad oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza