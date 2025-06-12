LabConnect Selects Deloitte to Streamline Financial and Business Operations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading provider of global central laboratory and support services for clinical trials, has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain, and also engaged Deloitte to transform its enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. This initiative is designed to streamline LabConnect's financial and business operations while enhancing financial reporting management in line with the company's long-term growth strategy.

This project marks a significant step forward in LabConnect's plan to modernize workflows and reduce reliance on manual processes. By automating key financial and operational functions, LabConnect will increase efficiency and position itself for rapid global scaling.

"As we continue to expand our global footprint, this ERP modernization will enable LabConnect to better serve our clients with more responsive and efficient solutions," said David Rynders, Vice President, Global Corporate Controller. "LabConnect's partnership with Deloitte for the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain strengthens our ability to deliver seamless, efficient, and scalable solutions to our customers around the world. By leveraging Deloitte's global expertise and industry-leading solutions, we ensure faster, more streamlined operations that enhance service reliability and responsiveness."

The upgraded ERP system will also deliver significant value and efficiency for LabConnect's clients.

This transformation reinforces LabConnect's strategic commitment to operational excellence and positions the company to meet the evolving needs of the global clinical trial landscape.

About LabConnect LabConnect is the world's most agile central laboratory solutions partner, providing technology-driven, customized, orchestrated, and scalable support services for clinical trials of all sizes and complexity. With over 20 years experience and 2,000+ clinical studies across 93 countries, LabConnect is the trusted partner for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and clinical research organizations.

With modern operations and strategic alliances with world-leading laboratories, LabConnect is uniquely positioned to provide access to the latest innovation and automation. LabConnect delivers exceptional service with a comprehensive suite of central laboratory solutions including custom lab kits, advanced sample tracking and integrated logistics, global standardized sample processing, industry-leading testing menu of 20,000+ validated assays, worldwide support for radiopharmaceuticals, and next-generation biorepository.

LabConnect scientific experts support pre-clinical and clinical studies with scientific project management, bioanalytical and biospecimen management, biomarker strategy and logistics solutions. LabConnect excels at data management, integrating complex datasets from diverse sources into a single, cohesive, submission-ready dataset.

