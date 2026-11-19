Heightening the Global Momentum of Louis Vuitton’s Monumental Façade and Welcoming the Arrival of “Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 –This holiday season, LANDMARK opens an inspiring new chapter for Destination CENTRAL, inviting travellers from around the world to rediscover Central, Hong Kong’s beating heart. Heightening the global momentum of Louis Vuitton’s monumental hoarding, the journey expands with the arrival of “Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel” — a world-class festive installation created with acclaimed London creative studio CLOSER — alongside an array of district-wide festive celebrations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QLGfFz92As

Louis Vuitton Station – The Landmark, Hong Kong: A New Monument

Following iconic presentations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, 57th Street in New York, and in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton’s spectacular hoarding at LANDMARK ATRIUM, Louis Vuitton Station – The Landmark, Hong Kong, has established itself since October 2026 as a striking new monument for local and international visitors alike.

Inspired by the House’s emblematic ‘Art of Travel’ and celebrating the 130th anniversary of the Monogram, the façade transforms the refurbishment into a grand train station, evoking the romance and golden age of travel. Bringing together heritage, imagination, and architectural presence in a nod to Hong Kong’s comprehensive transportation history, the station’s captivating atmosphere after dark is now captured in a newly released cinematic video sequence, showcasing the city’s vibrant evening energy, glowing arches, and the romance of Central at night.

The Festive Gateway: “Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel”

At LANDMARK ATRIUM, the holiday journey welcomes “Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel” from 20 November 2026 to 3 January 2027. Created in collaboration with acclaimed London creative studio CLOSER in their first Hong Kong festive installation, the multi-level spectacle reawakens the storied 1932 Gloucester Hotel — a hospitality legend that once stood on the exact site of today’s LANDMARK — bringing world-class festive scenography and storybook wonder to Central.

Destination CENTRAL: A District-Wide Discovery

The Destination CENTRAL journey extends across the entire neighbourhood. Guided by the collectible Central Passport, visitors can explore the wider district through an interactive stamp-and-win journey, unlock curated dining privileges, and discover seasonal surprises. The celebration radiates further with Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central, presented in collaboration by Hongkong Land and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, transforming Statue Square and the district's elevated walkways into a radiant open-air winter promenade.

For more details, please visit https://destinationcentral.hk/.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land’s Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE’S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group’s Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028.Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Contatti:

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Media contact for reference:

LANDMARK

Carlson Lee

(+852) 2842 8547

carlson.lee@hkland.com



Sammy Poon

(+852) 2842 8378

sammy.poon@hkland.com



OGILVY PR

Corwin Wong

(+852) 9232 3521

corwin.wong@ogilvy.com



Charmaine Der

(+852) 6621 4181

charmaine.der@ogilvy.com

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