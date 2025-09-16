LCM Partners Announces €3.8 Billion First Close of Credit Opportunities 5 Strategy

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners, one of Europe's leading private credit managers and a member of Brookfield's group of strategic credit partners, is pleased to announce the first close of its flagship Credit Opportunities 5 ("COPS 5") strategy. With €3.8 billion of commitments across the commingled fund and its single investor managed accounts, LCM has taken a significant step towards its planned €6 billion asset raise for COPS 5.

The Credit Opportunities Strategy ("COPS") has maintained the confidence of its investors, with overwhelming support carried forward into successive vintages – this continuity highlights the durability of the strategy across market cycles. Brookfield committed an additional €600 million to the COPS strategy, bringing Brookfield's total commitment to COPS to €1.2 billion.

LCM continues to enjoy the backing of many of the world's leading institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and endowments across Europe, North America and Asia.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, commented:"We are proud to have reached this important milestone for COPS 5 with the continued support of existing and new investors to form our world-class investor base. The trust and loyalty of our clients, together with an increased commitment from Brookfield, is a testament to the resilience and success of our strategy. As banks continue to retrench and regulation drives further loan sales, we believe the opportunity set for granular consumer and SME credit across Europe remains as compelling as ever."

Craig Noble, CEO of Brookfield Credit, said, "LCM's successful first close for COPS 5 highlights the strength of their private credit origination platform and deep relationships with global investors. We have confidence in the LCM team and their predominantly asset-backed investment strategies."

Based in London, LCM Partners is a part of the LC Financial Holdings Group with a pan-European footprint of almost 2,000 professionals across 25 offices in 11 countries. The firm's differentiated approach centres on acquiring granular portfolios of consumer and SME loans across Europe. The Group manages over €120 billion of loan value and has operated in strategic partnership with Brookfield since 2018.

About LCM PartnersLCM Partners has been part of Brookfield Credit since 2018. It has been investing in credit since 1999 and the team's experience stretches across asset management, investment banking, strategic consulting, M&A and business intelligence. As pioneers of European consumer and SME credit, the core senior management team has been in place for over 22 years.

About Brookfield Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Brookfield Credit manages approximately $332 billion of assets globally, as of August 6, 2025, focused on a broad range of private credit investment strategies, including infrastructure, renewables, real estate, asset backed, and corporate credit. Return profiles span investment grade, sub-investment grade, and opportunistic. The business combines Brookfield's substantial direct investment platform which has been developed over several decades, with strategic partners, including Oaktree Capital Management, Castlelake, LCM Partners, 17Capital, and Primary Wave Music. As one of the world's largest and most experienced credit managers globally, Brookfield Credit delivers flexible, specialized capital solutions to borrowers, and seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.

