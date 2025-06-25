circle x black
Leica Biosystems Unveils Next-Gen Pathology Portfolio at ECDP 2025

25 giugno 2025
VISTA, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride toward transforming the future of cancer diagnostics and research, Leica Biosystems proudly showcases its latest digital pathology portfolio solutions at booth #50 during the European Congress on Digital Pathology.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of pathology, from biomarker discovery and basic research to clinical trials and diagnostics, our comprehensive digital pathology suite is engineered to support every step of the translational medicine journey.

At the heart of this innovation is a comprehensive range of high-performance scanners and intelligent software, enabling all users from academic researchers to clinical diagnosticians to Scan, Manage, and Analyze their slides. We welcome you to join us and see our new solutions in action.

"As part of Danaher, we are committed to delivering Innovation at the Speed of Life," said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. "At Leica Biosystems, our innovations are driven by your purpose—to accelerate research and enhance clinical diagnostics in the fight against cancer. We're proud to introduce our latest solutions, designed to empower breakthroughs and improve patient outcomes. Together, we're not just confronting cancer—we're committed to defeating it."

Recognizing the complexity of today's digital pathology landscape, our solutions are built with seamless interoperability in mind. We enable smooth integration with existing laboratory information systems (LIS), image management platforms, and third-party tools—so you can focus on what matters most: Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives.

Join us in redefining what's possible in pathology. Discover how our modular solutions can elevate your lab's capabilities and help you deliver faster, more accurate insights for better patient outcomes.

* HALO AP and HALO Link software solutions are designed in partnership with Indica Labs and exclusively available from Leica Biosystems

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718249/Leica_Biosystems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leica-biosystems-unveils-next-gen-pathology-portfolio-at-ecdp-2025-302490531.html

