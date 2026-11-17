Annual non-fiction book prize awarded to the best English-language book about international issues

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lionel Gelber Prize Board is pleased to announce the jury for the 37th Lionel Gelber Prize.

Janice Gross Stein will chair the jury, with 2026 members John Bew, Nina SrinivasanRathbun and James Steinburg also returning, along with 2026 Gelber Prize laureate, Francis Gavin. New juror Joshua Rovner has been appointed for 2027. Rovner is a professor of international relations at the American University School of International Service and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He also serves as associate editor for the Texas National Security Review.

"The jury panel is key to the values of the Lionel Gelber Prize. Along with their expertise, they bring the keen interest and experience that give this prize meaning," says Judith Gelber, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board.

Founded in 1989 to honour Canadian diplomat and author Lionel Gelber, the Lionel Gelber Prize rewards the world's best non-fiction book on foreign affairs published in English.

The author of the winning book receives $50,000 CAD. The award is presented annually by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

A shortlist of five books will be announced on February 24, 2027. The winner of the Prize will be announced on March 31, 2027, with the Lionel Gelber Prize Ceremony and Lecture taking place in April.

About the 2027 Lionel Gelber Prize Jury

Janice Gross Stein, (Toronto) chairs the Lionel Gelber Prize jury and is the Belzberg Professor of Conflict Management and the Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. She was the Massey Lecturer in 2001 and a Trudeau Fellow. She was awarded the Molson Prize by the Canada Council for an outstanding contribution by a social scientist to public debate. Stein is an Honorary Foreign Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a Senior Fellow of the Kissinger Center at SAIS at Johns Hopkins University. Her current research focuses on technology and public policy in the context of great power competition.

John Bew (London) has served in senior positions at the highest levels of the U.K. government, spending over five years as the chief Foreign Policy Advisor at 10 Downing Street, working for four prime ministers and through two general elections. He was the author of the last two U.K. national security strategies and intimately involved in the foreign policy challenges of that period, from AUKUS to the war in Ukraine. Bew is currently professor of history and foreign policy in the War Studies Department at King's College London, distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institute and senior advisor at the Australian National Security College. He is an internationally recognized scholar and award-winning author.

Francis J. Gavin (Washington) is the Giovanni Agnelli Distinguished Professor and the inaugural director of the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. In 2013, Gavin was appointed the first Frank Stanton Chair in Nuclear Security Policy Studies and Professor of Political Science at MIT. Before joining MIT, he was the Tom Slick Professor of International Affairs and the Director of the Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas. Gavin is the Chair of the Board of Editors of the Texas National Security Review.

Nina Srinivasan Rathbun (Toronto) is a Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto. She has taught courses on U.S. foreign policy, the European Union, communism and post-communism in Eastern Europe, research design and methods, global governance, globalization, and global finance, receiving several USC Excellence in Teaching grants for innovative teaching methods. She specializes in international security with a focus on multilateral nuclear nonproliferation and counterproliferation policies, as well as in European integration, political economy and democratization in post-Communist Europe, and NATO. Rathbun has also served in the U.S. State Department and on the U.S. Mission to International Organizations at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

Joshua Rovner (Washington) is a Professor of International Relations and PhD Director at the American University School of International Service. He is also nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and associate editor at the Texas National Security Review. Rovner's books include Strategy and Grand Strategy and Fixing the Facts: National Security and the Politics of Intelligence.

James Steinberg (Washington) is the tenth Dean of SAIS. He served as Deputy Secretary of State to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, from 2009-2011 and deputy national security advisor to President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 2000.

For more information, please visit gelber.munkschool.utoronto.ca

CONTACT: Lani Mae Krantz, lani.krantz@utoronto.ca

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