LITFINCON Europe Opens in Amsterdam October 7-8 With Burford, Therium, WTW, CAC Specialty, Susman Godfrey, and Ignite Specialty Risk on the Agenda

The European edition of the premier global litigation finance conference series draws funders, disputes partners, general counsel, insurers, and institutional investors to the Rosewood Amsterdam.

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITFINCON Europe opens in three weeks at the Rosewood Amsterdam, bringing senior leaders from Burford Capital, Therium Capital Advisors, Susman Godfrey, CAC Specialty, Ignite Specialty Risk, WTW, and global institutional investors to Amsterdam on October 7–8 for two days focused on the rapidly evolving European legal finance market. VIP programming begins October 6, 2026, with a dinner at Rosewood Amsterdam and an Amsterdam canal cruise. It is the seventh edition of LITFINCON, the premier global conference series for the litigation finance industry, and the first held in Europe.

Litigation finance remains a relationship-driven market, where trust, judgment, and established counterparties often determine which opportunities receive capital. LITFINCON is run by practitioners rather than event promoters. The series is organized by Siltstone Capital, an active investor in legal finance, and the Amsterdam program is intentionally structured to create meaningful interaction among decision-makers shaping the market.

"Every deal in this industry starts with a conversation between people who trust each other," said Jim Batson, Chief Investment Officer, Legal Finance at Siltstone Capital. "We underwrite and deploy capital in this market ourselves, so we build the conference we would want to attend. The content matters, but relationships and introductions are what people take home."

Notable Speakers

Confirmed speakers span litigation funding, complex disputes, contingent risk insurance, institutional capital, and legal asset investing.

Jim Batson opens Day 1, and Robert Le, Co-Founder of Siltstone Capital, opens Day 2. Additional speakers will be announced before the conference.

On the Agenda

The 11-panel program focuses on several of the most consequential questions facing legal finance today: how European collective actions are being priced, where arbitration award enforcement is creating investable opportunities, how the Unified Patent Court is reshaping IP strategy, how artificial intelligence and technology are transforming litigation and legal finance, and how insurance is increasingly being used to structure and de-risk legal assets.

Networking programming includes a VIP dinner at the Rosewood Amsterdam and an Amsterdam canal cruise, and the inaugural European edition of Lunch, Law & Laughs with comedian Valeria Vulpe.

Supporting Organizations

LITFINCON Europe is supported by Burford Capital, CAC Specialty WTW, Vale Insurance Partners, Ignite Specialty Risk, Victoria Peak Litigation Funding, Legal Asset Servicing Ignitis, and Complex Law.

Registration

Registration remains open at www.litfinconeurope.com, with attendance intentionally limited to preserve the senior, relationship-driven format of the conference. A preferred room rate at the Rosewood Amsterdam is available for October 6–8 while the remaining room block lasts. Firms sending three or more attendees, and delegates planning to attend both LITFINCON Europe and LITFINCON USA in 2027, should contact the organizers directly at info@litfincon.com.

About LITFINCON

LITFINCON is the premier global conference series for the litigation finance, convening funders, law firms, insurers, corporate legal departments, and institutional investors. It is organized by Siltstone Capital, an alternative investment firm with a legal finance strategy, and is built and programmed by people who invest in the asset class. Founded in Houston, the series has also been held in Beverly Hills, Singapore, and Amsterdam. LITFINCON USA returns in February 2027. Learn more at www.litfincon.com.

Media contactJacob VarghesePrincipal, Siltstone Capitaljacob.varghese@siltstone.com

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