Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:50
Comunicato stampa

LiuGong Advances Sustainable Construction at bauma 2025

09 aprile 2025 | 10.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIUZHOU, China, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiuGong showcased its latest innovations in battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), next-generation T-Series wheel loaders, and comprehensive solutions for quarry, mining, and demolition at BAUMA 2025.

Global Leaders in BEV

LiuGong, with one of the industry's most extensive electric machine portfolios, presented five advanced BEVs: the 870HE wheel loader, 924FE and 9018FE excavators, DR50CE rigid mining truck, and the 4280DE motor grader—the world's first 24-tonne electric grader, setting new standards in sustainable earthmoving.

T-Series Loaders, Designed by and for European Customers

LiuGong, recognized as the global leader in wheel loader production, introduced the next-generation T-Series, including the 890T and 842T, designed for European operators with enhanced efficiency, durability, and comfort.

Experts in Quarry & Mining

LiuGong reinforced its position as a full-solution provider for the quarrying and mining sectors, presenting cutting-edge equipment, 975F and 995F excavators that are designed to tackle the most demanding applications while reducing environmental impact. 

TD16N Dozer -- Benchmark for Safety

The TD16N dozer offers zero blind spots and 360° visibility, setting a new benchmark for operator safety and performance. Its award-winning design combines power, precision, and reliability for the toughest job sites.

Demolition Focus

Designed for high reach, precision, and safety, LiuGong's demolition lineup, including 909ECR two-Piece boom excavator, 933F DM straight boom excavator, 9017F DM remote control mini excavator showcased industry-first innovations.

At bauma 2025, LiuGong's new product launches and operator challenges attracted both long-time customers and new audiences, providing hands-on experiences with its cutting-edge solutions.

During the press conference, LiuGong Chairman & CEO, Zeng Guang'an emphasized LiuGong's focus on globalization, comprehensive solutions, and digitalization. He stated, "We will further expand our global footprint and establish new regional hubs in Italy, France, and Germany. At the same time, we will continue to deepen our collaboration with dealers to provide high-quality equipment and more efficient, professional localized services to our European customers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659203/LiuGong_at_bauma_2025_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659204/LiuGong_at_bauma_2025_2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liugong-advances-sustainable-construction-at-bauma-2025-302422185.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
