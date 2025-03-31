circle x black
Lunedì 31 Marzo 2025
12:29
Lockton launches Professional and Executive Risk, transforming its global financial lines business

31 marzo 2025 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage, has announced today the unification of its U.S.-based Lockton Financial Services (LFS) and International ProFin teams under a single, global practice: Lockton Professional and Executive Risk.

This strategic integration brings together the expertise of more than 750 talented Associates worldwide into a single platform designed to further enrich Lockton's ability to create and deliver best-in-class client value.

The new structure supports what Lockton has always done best—go beyond traditional insurance offerings by delivering an insurance and risk management experience that brings a truly global perspective. With greater global connectivity, Lockton Professional and Executive Risk will help clients address their professional, executive, financial, and cyber risks no matter where they operate.

"In today's complex and interconnected environment, companies and their boards require a trusted partner that sees their risk holistically," said Devin Beresheim, Executive Vice President and U.S. Head of Professional and Executive Risk at Lockton. "Lockton Professional and Executive Risk delivers tailored solutions to help corporate boards and C-suite executives proactively mitigate their most pressing risks on a global level, so they can focus on growing their business."

"Through our globally connected team, we can ensure even broader knowledge sharing, deeper risk insights, and the ability to anticipate emerging threats with greater response and precision," said Leo Flindall, U.K. Head of Professional and Executive Risk at Lockton. "The launch of this unified team is another milestone for Lockton, reflecting our commitment to continually improving our standard for client service."

Lockton Professional and Executive Risk serves clients across a range of industries, delivering global insurance broking, risk advisory, and claims support for all major financial and professional insurance lines. Areas of expertise include directors and officers liability, cyber, general partnership liability, errors and omissions/professional indemnity, employment practices liability, fidelity/crime, fiduciary liability, insurance solutions for digital assets.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 12,500+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers deep industry knowledge and product specialization with a passion for serving clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342384/Lockton_70_mm_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lockton-launches-professional-and-executive-risk-transforming-its-global-financial-lines-business-302415279.html

