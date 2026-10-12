Lucid Sets Plan for First Retail and Service Locations in France

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced that its first French retail and service locations will open in the first quarter of 2027. Those three partner locations are in late-stage planning and mark an important step in Lucid's entry into France. They are the beginning of a planned network of more than 16 partner locations by the end of 2027.

The network will provide a strong foundation for growth in France while delivering the high-quality sales, service, and ownership experience Lucid customers expect. The three first locations will provide sales and service support and offer customers the opportunity to experience Lucid Gravity1, the 2026 World Luxury Car of the Year, and Lucid Air2.

Lucid Gravity combines the space and versatility of a premium SUV with Lucid's signature performance, technology, and efficiency, offering up to 739 kilometers of WLTP range, seating for up to seven adults, and ultra-fast charging.

Lucid Air sets benchmarks for electric vehicle efficiency, range, and performance, with up to 960 kilometers of WLTP range and up to 1,251 PS in a highly aerodynamic design.

"France is an important market for Lucid," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "With Emil Frey France, we are establishing a customer-focused presence that will deliver the sales, service, and ownership experience our vehicles and customers deserve."

"We are proud to support Lucid's entry into the French market," said Pierre Guignot, General Manager of the Emil Frey France Import Division. "Lucid's innovative products and technology set new standards in electric mobility. By combining Lucid's exceptional vehicles with Emil Frey France's partner network expertise, we are committed to delivering a seamless ownership experience and providing customers across France with the highest level of support throughout their journey."

Orders for Lucid vehicles in France are expected to open in the first quarter of 2027. Customers can reserve now to receive priority when ordering opens through Lucid's French website: https://lucidmotors.com/fr-fr

For more details about Lucid and its vehicles, visit the official Lucid website: https://lucidmotors.com/

High-resolution images of the Lucid Gravity and Lucid Air are available here:https://f.io/RPq0PQlW

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Lucid's planned entry and expansion in France, including the expected opening of its retail and service locations and the opening of vehicle orders, the plan on expansion of French network, and the anticipated customer experience and results of expansion, and Lucid's strategy. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media ContactSebastian MichelManager PR & Communications Europe at Lucidpreurope@lucidmotors.com

Camilla JokischLead PR & Communications Europe at Lucidpreurope@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

1 Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 ch), 536 - 739 km d'autonomie combinée (WLTP), 0 g CO₂/km, 19,1 à 18,2 kWh/100 km.La consommation de carburant et les émissions de CO₂, d'un véhicule sont fonction non seulement de son rendement énergétique, mais également du comportement au volant et d'autres facteurs non techniques.Les informations sur les consommations de carburant et les émissions de CO₂, de tous les modèles de voitures particulières neuves, contenues dans le guide de l'ADEME, peuvent être obtenues gratuitement dans tous les points de vente, auprès de l'ADEME et consultées sur le site internet : www.ademe.fr

2 Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 ch), 694 - 960 km d'autonomie combinée (WLTP), 0 g CO₂/km, 19,1 à 11,8 kWh/100 km.La consommation de carburant et les émissions de CO₂, d'un véhicule sont fonction non seulement de son rendement énergétique, mais également du comportement au volant et d'autres facteurs non techniques.Les informations sur les consommations de carburant et les émissions de CO₂, de tous les modèles de voitures particulières neuves, contenues dans le guide de l'ADEME, peuvent être obtenues gratuitement dans tous les points de vente, auprès de l'ADEME et consultées sur le site internet : www.ademe.fr

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