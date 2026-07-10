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Lumosenergy Hosts Global Brand Launch in Munich, Showcasing Global Vision and Charging Innovation

10 luglio 2026 | 16.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumosenergy hosted its Global Brand Launch and Industry Networking Evening, "Power in a New Light," at The Westin Grand Munich during Power2Drive Europe 2026. The event brought together partners, fleet operators, CPOs, technology providers and media representatives from across Europe's e-mobility and clean-energy sectors, marking the company's official international transition from Gresgying to Lumosenergy.

Lumosenergy's Founder and CEO, Bill Li, together with the company's European leadership team, presented the brand's global vision, European strategy and next-generation charging and energy solutions.

As one of China's top three EV charging equipment suppliers, Lumosenergy has grown from a Chinese new-energy pioneer into a global EV charging solutions provider, with more than 170,000 DC chargers delivered, projects in over 50 countries, annual sales exceeding US$250 million, a market capitalisation of approximately US$1 billion and more than 1,300 employees in 2025.

Lumosenergy also highlighted its newly completed Xi'an Mega Factory, a 220,000-square-metre zero-carbon smart factory with annual capacity for 200,000 DC chargepoints, 500,000 AC chargers and 2.4GWh of battery energy storage systems, strengthening Lumosenergy's ability to support international customers with reliable, high-volume delivery.

During the event, Lumosenergy introduced its European-ready portfolio, including CE-certified AC chargers, DC all-in-one chargers, distributed charging systems up to 1.44MW, dynamic load management and battery-integrated energy solutions. The company also presented its innovation roadmap across megawatt charging, V2V mobile DC charging, robotic charging arms and autonomous mobile DC chargers, reflecting its product philosophy of "Quality & Compliance First, Innovation Next."

Another highlight of the evening was Lumosenergy's commitment to localisation in Europe, from early customer visits and technical workshops to a 70+ international team and a German office in Düsseldorf. Lumosenergy is strengthening its local support, spare-parts availability and regional partnerships to better serve customers across Europe.

Counsellor Fang Guo from the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Munich attended the event, alongside European customers and strategic partners. The strategic cooperation signing with Phoenix Contact E-Mobility further demonstrated Lumosenergy's commitment to building a strong local partnership ecosystem in Europe.

With the launch of Lumosenergy, the company reaffirmed its global strategy built on quality, compliance, innovation, sustainability and open collaboration, as well as its ambition to support a smarter, cleaner and more connected energy future.

For more information, please visit www.lumos-energy.com.

Contact: Summer Huang, eMobility Solution Senior Analystsummer.huang@gresgying.comBruce Wen, Chief Strategy Officerbruce@gresgying.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumosenergy-hosts-global-brand-launch-in-munich-showcasing-global-vision-and-charging-innovation-302822842.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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