Luxshare Precision Expects Net Profit to Rise 15%-25% in the First Nine Months of 2026

Growth outlook supported by continued execution across consumer electronics, AI data center infrastructure and automotive electronics

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. ("Luxshare Precision" or the "Company") (SZSE: 002475; HKEX: 02475), a global provider of precision intelligent manufacturing solutions, announced its preliminary earnings outlook for the nine months ending September 30, 2026.

The Company expects net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 13.25 billion to RMB 14.40 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 15% to 25%. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, excluding non-recurring gains and losses, is expected to reach RMB 10.37 billion to RMB 11.72 billion, an increase of 8.63% to 22.79%. Basic earnings per share is expected to range from RMB 1.79 to RMB 1.95, compared with RMB 1.59 in the prior-year period.

The outlook reflects continued progress across the Company's three core business platforms, supported by its global manufacturing footprint, vertically integrated capabilities and precision intelligent manufacturing platform. The estimates are preliminary and unaudited, with final results to be reported in the Company's 2026 third-quarter report.

"Our expected performance reflects disciplined execution across our diversified business portfolio and progress in converting earlier technology and capacity investments into commercial programs," said Wang Laichun, Chairwoman and General Manager of Luxshare Precision. "We remain focused on AI-enabled devices, AI infrastructure and intelligent vehicles, while strengthening localized delivery, operating efficiency and long-term value creation."

Growth Across Three Core Businesses

Consumer Electronics. Based on the latest disclosed results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, segment revenue increased 19.3% year over year to RMB 122.48 billion. Luxshare Precision continued to deepen core customer relationships, expand ODM and JDM capabilities, and increase its participation in AI-enabled devices. By integrating technologies across acoustics, optics, electrical systems, thermal management, magnetics and precision structures, the Company is extending its capabilities from components and modules to product definition, system development and end-to-end manufacturing. Key areas include AI PCs, smart wearables, AI glasses and intelligent acoustic products.

Communications and Data Center. First-half revenue increased 49.7% to RMB 16.61 billion. The Company is building an integrated AI infrastructure portfolio spanning high-speed copper interconnects, optical interconnects, thermal management and power management. Progress includes batch shipments of 1.6T DAC, ACC and AEC products, volume production of 800G optical products, continued customer introductions for liquid-cooling solutions, and scaled production of DC-DC server power modules. Its system-led development model supports coordinated optimization of bandwidth, signal integrity, power density and thermal performance.

Automotive Electronics. First-half revenue increased 274.1% to RMB 32.39 billion, supported by organic growth, customer program ramp-ups and Leoni's contribution. Luxshare Precision has expanded its portfolio across connectors, wiring harnesses, intelligent control systems, smart chassis technologies and powertrain solutions. High-speed connectors, intelligent cockpit platforms and advanced driver-assistance systems are progressing across multiple customer programs, while rear-wheel steering products have entered mass production on mainstream vehicle models in China. The continued integration of Leoni strengthens the Company's global customer access, engineering resources and localized delivery capabilities as it develops a platform-based global Tier 1 business.

Targeted Investment Supports Commercialization

The following figures represent the Company's latest disclosed data for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Gross margin increased by 17 basis points year over year to 11.78%, supported by operating leverage, internal efficiency improvements and faster growth in Automotive Electronics and Communications and Data Center, which carry gross margins above the Company average.

Capital expenditures totaled RMB 10.27 billion, up RMB 742 million year over year, primarily supporting overseas facilities, infrastructure and new product lines. Research and development investment increased 43.1% to RMB 6.57 billion, with more than half directed toward forward-looking technology preparation for programs approaching commercialization.

Inventory totaled RMB 50.37 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of 19.0% from year-end 2025, below first-half revenue growth of 40.2%. The increase primarily reflected business expansion and strategic material preparation for selected products. Digital operating platforms continue to strengthen coordination across demand planning, procurement, inventory and production.

Global Platform and Outlook

Luxshare Precision operates across five continents, 29 countries and more than 100 production sites, supporting localized delivery, customer collaboration and supply chain resilience. Its vertically integrated platform spans core components, functional modules and system-level products, while AI-enabled digital manufacturing tools support quality management, predictive maintenance, production scheduling and standardized global execution.

For the remainder of 2026, the Company will continue advancing consumer electronics product launches and ODM/JDM programs; accelerating commercialization across high-speed interconnects, optical products, liquid cooling and power management; and capturing further integration benefits and customer opportunities in Automotive Electronics.

Luxshare Precision will maintain disciplined capital allocation and continue investing in technology, manufacturing capacity and global delivery capabilities that support sustainable, high-quality growth.

About Luxshare Precision

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. is a global provider of precision intelligent manufacturing solutions serving Consumer Electronics, Communications and Data Center, Automotive Electronics and other technology-driven industries. The Company supports customers from product definition and process development through new product introduction, volume manufacturing and global delivery.

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