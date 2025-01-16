Make Your Moment: OPPO Announces Lamine Yamal as Global Brand Ambassador

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - OPPO today announced 17-year-old Spanish football prodigy, Lamine Yamal, as its global brand ambassador. In his new role, Yamal will play a pivotal part in OPPO's "Make Your Moment" brand refresh initiative, working with OPPO to inspire more young people worldwide to seize the present, channel their passion into action, and create their own extraordinary stories for the future.

"Lamine is not just a gifted footballer but an inspirational young man with an incredible passion for the game," said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. "Like countless young people worldwide, Lamine refuses to be held back by anxiety or uncertainty about the future. Instead, he focuses on his passions and concentrates his energy on the present, finding fulfillment and strength through his dedication."

OPPO Opens a New Chapter with Yamal

Since breaking onto the international stage in 2023, Yamal has not only captivated football fans worldwide with his stunning performances, but also earned admiration for his humility and maturity. Despite the packed schedule and immense pressures that come with being one of the world's top footballers, Yamal has remained dedicated to his studies, and in response to the wave of fame and attention, he believes that "the best way to handle it all is to focus on the work at hand and stay present".

To OPPO, Yamal represents more than just talent; he embodies the pursuit of authenticity and individuality. Following his recovery from a recent injury, he approached challenges with a fresh perspective, prioritizing disciplined training and thorough preparation to make his comeback in top form. This commitment to responsibility and mindfulness aligns perfectly with OPPO's "Make Your Moment" philosophy, making him the ideal choice as the global brand ambassador.

Since 2015, OPPO has been expanding its brand collaboration in the world of sports, including its partnership with the UEFA Champions League. By combining its cutting-edge AI and imaging technology with the passion and energy of sport, OPPO is creating unparalleled experiences for fans worldwide. The partnership with Yamal not only brings together sports and technology but also strengthens the connection between the brand and younger generations to inspire young fans globally to make their moment.

Giving Back Through Football

Every time Yamal scores a goal, he celebrates with his signature "304" hand gesture, paying tribute to the post code of his hometown, Rocafonda. The simple but meaningful gesture reflects Yamal's deep connection to his roots and serves as a source of pride and inspiration for aspiring young footballers who share his love for the game.

As OPPO global brand ambassador, Yamal will channel this same attitude into a series of football-related community initiatives designed to spread the "Make Your Moment" spirit to even more people. These efforts aim to support grassroots football development while supporting facilities upgradesand calling on young people to submit creative ideas for football charity projects, empowering them to bring innovation and energy to football philanthropy. Additionally, Yamal's stunning images will be featured on OPPO's AI Studio platform, giving fans the unique opportunity to "become Yamal's teammate" and experience the passion and joy that football brings.

OPPO Refreshes Brand Amid Continuing Global Success

The new "Make Your Moment" brand slogan comes as OPPO continues to expand its presence globally. Currently, the company operates in over 70 countries and regions, with more than 300,000 retail spaces worldwide. OPPO's overseas shipments account for approximately 60% of its total volume. Helping to drive this success is the growing popularity of products such as the recently launched Find X8 series, which has garnered widespread acclaim globally thanks to its outstanding camera features, gaming performance, and battery life.

OPPO's close involvement with football, particularly its partnership with the UEFA Champions League, has enabled the brand to break new ground. By bringing together its advanced technology with the energy of football, OPPO has created new technology experiences to resonate closely with global fans.

OPPO's collaboration with Lamine Yamal extends this close synergy between technology and the passion of sport. From the football field to everyday life, OPPO continues to pay tribute to the power of young people, empowering them with technology and passion to seize every moment and shine in their unique way.



About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.