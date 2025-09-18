MEDIPEEL Expands Across Europe After Strong CIS Performance, Reinforces Global Presence with CPNP Registration

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIPEEL, a leading professional derma-aesthetic brand, is broadening its presence across Europe, building on its proven success in the CIS region. The company is currently undergoing registration with the EU's Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP), a prerequisite for cosmetics exports to Europe, to bolster both distribution stability and brand credibility in the region.

Since entering the CIS market in 2019, MEDIPEEL has opened flagship stores on a variety of channels, including eco-friendly beauty retailer ECO-PLACE, top online platforms OZON and WILDBERRIES, and beauty specialty chain L'Etoile across strategic locations such as Kazakhstan and Belarus. It also launched online and offline brand shops at premium H&B retailer Gold Apple, introducing more than 60 MEDIPEEL and DERMA MAISON products together with global prestige brands including Chanel, La Mer, and Givenchy.

Throughout this process, ES International has acted as MEDIPEEL's CIS distributor, overseeing reliable distribution and export operations, while contributing significantly to the brand's ability to build sustainable growth in the market.

MEDIPEEL's momentum extended beyond CIS onto the European stage. At "K-BEAUTY WEEK 3.0 BULGARIA" in 2022, the company co-hosted the "Eastern Europe K-Beauty Week" at Serdika Center Mall with the Embassy of Korea in Bulgaria, drawing strong consumer engagement. That same year in London, MEDIPEEL showcased its hero products during the "B2C Promotion Fair for Korean SMEs," held in tandem with "Hallyu Pop Fest 2022," and positioned the event as a gateway for overseas growth.

Extending these efforts, MEDIPEEL reaffirmed its brand potential by achieving No. 1 sales in the skincare category at the K-Beauty pop-up store in Printemps Paris in September 2025. The brand's ongoing CPNP registration represents more than certification, but a critical step toward ensuring stable distribution networks and elevating brand credibility throughout Europe.

In order to establish itself as a high-performance skincare brand in the European market, MEDIPEEL is introducing signature products, including the Peptide 9 line, Micro Tea Powder Cleanser, and the Phyto PDRN line. The Peptide 9 line is one of MEDIPEEL's representative premium anti-aging solutions, while the powder-type cleanser has gained recognition for its concept, distinct from conventional cleansers.

"The current CPNP registration process is more than a certification—it is an essential, institutional step to reinforce MEDIPEEL's credibility and competitiveness in the European market," a MEDIPEEL official remarked. "With our successful CIS model and diverse global experience, we plan to broaden our partnerships with major European retailers and position ourselves as a representative K-beauty brand." The representative noted, "Discussions are underway with Douglas, Europe's top beauty retail platform with around 1,900 stores, particularly for entry into Germany, which will accelerate our distribution expansion in Europe and further solidify our global presence."

MEDIPEEL's achievement and expertise have been recognized through numerous honors at home and abroad, including the $30 Million Export Tower, the Grand Prize at the National Productivity Awards, and the Bronze Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the Korea SMEs Convention.

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773867/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727453/MEDIPEEL_Logo.jpg

