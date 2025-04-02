circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX ANNOUNCES AS EVER'S FIRST COLLECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE TODAY

02 aprile 2025 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

After much anticipation, As ever's first seasonal drop will be available today for purchase at AsEver.com.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is proud to announce that the first collection of eight signature products will be available for purchase, beginning today. Developed in partnership with Netflix's CPG division, this collection offers a glimpse into Meghan's approach to elevated, everyday living and is inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

Following the debut of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan", As ever brings to life the staples Meghan turns to time and again in her own kitchen and daily life. Designed to infuse warmth, beauty, and intention into daily rituals, this collection marks the beginning of a brand that will continue to evolve with new seasonal offerings inspired by Meghan's personal essence. As ever will release new product collections seasonally.

Available today on AsEver.com, the following products will be available to ship nationwide across all 50 states with plans to expand globally:

DOWNLOAD HI-RES IMAGE HERE

As ever is also pleased to announce the addition of Melissa Kalimov as Chief Operating Officer. Melissa brings over 15 years of experience in scaling brands, go-to-market execution, and strategic leadership for companies of all stages, from multinational corporations like Gap, Inc., to small startups that she has co-founded and led.

About As ever:As ever, a premium lifestyle brand by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, offers beautifully crafted products designed to elevate everyday moments. Available exclusively on AsEver.com, As ever is available for purchase nationwide across all 50 states. With a dedication to timeless design and curated craftsmanship, the brand will continue to expand seasonally, introducing new products that encourage a joyful and intentional way of living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654341/As_ever_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654340/As_ever_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meghan-duchess-of-sussex-announces-as-evers-first-collection-will-be-available-for-purchase-today-302418256.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Taiwan, nuove manovre militari cinesi intorno all'isola
News to go
Banconote da 50 euro usurate e ritirate, ecco dove e perché
News to go
Ecobonus moto e motorini, chi ha diritto allo sconto
New to go
Appropriazione indebita, condannata Marine Le Pen: la sentenza
News to go
Unimpresa: "8,5 milioni di italiani a rischio povertà"
News to go
Ucraina, Trump: "Sono molto arrabbiato con Putin"
News to go
Aviaria, virus rilevato per la prima volta in una pecora
News to go
Sanità, l'allarme: ogni anno 10mila infermieri in meno
News to go
Un occupato su 10 a rischio di povertà lavorativa
News to go
Decreto bollette, stop agli emendamenti di Fratelli d'italia: cosa contenevano
News to go
Fine vita, la posizione dell'Avvocatura dello Stato sul suicidio assistito


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza