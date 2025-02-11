MHC Announces Strategic Partnership with DTECH Software and Technology to Strengthen Customer Communications Management Across EMEA

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of intelligent document automation and workflow SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with DTECH Software and Technology ("DTECH"), a premier customer experience integrator serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

This collaboration provides highly regulated industries in the EMEA region—including financial services, insurance, and utilities—with access to the advanced capabilities of the MHC NorthStar Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform.

MHC NorthStar CCM automates the creation and delivery of personalized compliance documents and dynamic digital interactions across the customer journey—empowering businesses to deliver the engaging and seamless customer experiences expected in today's market, while maintaining compliance. In addition, its AI-powered, low-code capabilities empower non-technical users to manage communication workflows independently, reducing reliance on IT support.

"As a leading customer experience integrator in the region, DTECH is constantly looking to grow its product portfolio with selected partners to keep it aligned with market requirements," said Volkan Vural, DTECH CEO. "With digital engagement reshaping the way organizations communicate, customer experience has emerged as a key differentiator."

Mahmoud Jaafar, DTECH Regional Sales Manager added to this statement that "MHC brings unique capabilities to our portfolio with a solution enabling the modern, dynamic engagement today's market demands, effortlessly managed by non-technical business users."

Jeff Butts, MHC's Chief Sales Officer stated, "This partnership with DTECH allows MHC to extend the reach of our MHC NorthStar CCM platform, providing businesses in the EMEA region with innovative tools to enhance their customer communications. Together, we aim to empower organizations to meet evolving customer expectations and leverage their regulatory communications for improved engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty."

MHC's VP of Channel Sales, Paul Rokos, highlighted the cooperative nature of the partnership, emphasizing the comprehensive solutions the collaboration will deliver:

"This partnership represents a total end-to-end solution built on a foundation of CCM expertise, trust, and ongoing support. Together with DTECH, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that delivers sustained value to our clients while addressing the unique challenges of each region we serve."

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end intelligent document automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders of customers, vendors, and employees, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and vendors to drive long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.mhcautomation.com.

About DTECH

DTECH is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation initiatives across the Middle East and Turkey. With deep regional expertise and a commitment to innovation, DTECH delivers tailored solutions that empower organizations to achieve their digital goals.

For more information, visit https://www.dtechsoft.com.

