Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Mibro Watch GS Explorer Unveiled: A Smartwatch Engineered for Outdoor Enthusiasts

25 ottobre 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for outdoor enthusiasts and fitness aficionados, Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, proudly announces the launch of the Mibro Watch GS Explorer on October 25. This state-of-the-art smartwatch is engineered to meet the demands of those who thrive in challenging environments, offering unparalleled durability and performance.

Under the slogan of "Rugged Strength, Endless Possibilities", the Mibro Watch GS Explorer is crafted for those who push the boundaries of adventure. Whether scaling rocky cliffs, diving into the depths of the ocean, or navigating through dense forests, this watch is designed to be the ultimate companion. Its robust construction ensures it can withstand the harshest conditions, from freezing temperatures to scorching heat, sandstorms, and torrential rain.

The Mibro Watch GS Explorer has undergone rigorous testing to meet the highest standards of durability. It has successfully passed 15 military standard tests in compliance with MIL-STD-810H-2019, guaranteeing stability and reliability in extreme environments. This military-grade quality ensures that the watch remains a steadfast partner, no matter the challenge.

With a 10 ATM water resistance rating, the Mibro Watch GS Explorer is built to endure depths of up to 100 meters. Whether engaging in high-speed jet skiing, surfing, or snorkeling, this watch is ready to embrace every aquatic adventure. Its superior water resistance makes it an ideal choice for those who live life on the edge.

The Mibro Watch GS Explorer introduces Roadbook Navigation, allowing users to customize track routes and share them with friends. By importing GPX, KML, and TCX files into the MibroFit App's route library, users can seamlessly push these routes to the watch for precise navigation.

Bin, the Product Director at Mibro, emphasizes the dedication and innovation that have gone into the development of the Mibro Watch GS Explorer. "This watch is the culmination of a year and a half of dedicated work. It combines the strengths of previous smartwatches with innovations like a rugged body, military-grade durability, and Roadbook Navigation. This product reflects Mibro's relentless pursuit of excellence in quality, ensuring it stands up to the toughest conditions and becomes an essential companion for every adventurer."

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536922/Mibro_Watch_GS_Explorer.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-watch-gs-explorer-unveiled-a-smartwatch-engineered-for-outdoor-enthusiasts-302284452.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza This state of the art smartwatch fitness aficionados Co. Ltd Mibro Watch GS Explorer Unveiled
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza