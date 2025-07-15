Milesight Propels Vision AI Transformation by Announcing a New Brand CamThink, Expanding Edge AI-driven Innovations to Industries and Communities

XIAMEN, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading innovator in intelligent IoT products, today announces the official launch of the CamThink brand, dedicated to accelerating real-world AI adoption with edge intelligence. Anchored in vision AI expertise, CamThink provides vision AI cameras, edge AI computing devices, and a series of open architecture hardware, allowing industry engineers, developers and makers to integrate mainstream, customized, and production-ready AI models into scenarios flexibly and rapidly. Leveraging Milesight's strong R&D team and global sales and network support, CamThink excels in hardware excellence, edge AI acceleration, and developer community collaboration.

Driven by the increasing demand for on-device data processing and analysis, along with advancements like computer vision and deep learning, making challenges in sophisticated scenarios easier to solve. Embracing the era of edge AI, CamThink unveils two series of flagship products, marking a significant milestone in CamThink's mission to accelerate real-world AI adoption by edge intelligence.

CamThink NeoEdge NG4500 Series

A high-performance edge AI computing box powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano, delivering up to 157 TOPS of on-device computation. NG4500 edge AI box offers a 1.7× performance boost compared to its predecessor and supports advanced models including vision transformers, LLMs, and VLMs. Its fanless design, rich I/O options, and 12–36V power input make it ideal for rugged AIoT deployments such as industrial automation, robotics, smart retail, etc.

CamThink NeoEyes NE101 Series

Designed for lightweight vision AI applications, NE101 adopts an ESP32-S3 MCU and features event-triggered image capture with optimized power consumption, which is an ideal solution for asset monitoring, smart agriculture, predictive maintenance of equipment monitoring, and intrusion detection while maintaining 2-3 years of battery usage. Moreover, NE101 supports Wi-Fi Halow and LTE Cat.1 wireless communication suitable for both indoor and remote scenes, in addition to replaceable lenses, and flexible mounting options, greatly ensuring adaptability across AIoT use cases.

Empowering Developers Worldwide

It's worth highlighting that, CamThink offers a comprehensive suite of development kits and carrier boards for both the NeoEyes and NeoEdge series, empowering the global developer community to build, customize, and scale intelligent applications faster.

CamThink's products are available starting from July 15th, 2025, learn more at https://www.camthink.ai

