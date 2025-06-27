circle x black
Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato

MOEA Technology R&D Pavilion Unveils Smart Cycling Innovation at EUROBIKE 2025!

27 giugno 2025
FRANKFURT, Germany, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerous exhibitors will present their latest products and innovations at EUROBIKE 2025, highlighting the new advancements in the cycling industry. The Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) is showcasing its smart mobility with its latest research and development capability, with support from the Department of Industrial Technology, Ministry of Economic Affairs (DOIT, MOEA).

The e-bike common protocol is the recent innovation results of CHC, which established the Cycling Common Protocol Alliance with the Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA) in 2024, aiming to develop standardized solutions for the electric-assisted bicycle sector — including e-bikes, handcycles, and electric tricycles. It attracts a growing number of Taiwanese enterprises to join, together focusing on areas including communication protocols, connectors, power systems, and sensors, to enhance the compatibility of the e-bike.

The debut product is the e-bike common protocol of the Interactive Riding Scenario Platform, designed to integrate e-bike components from different manufacturers. This innovation marks a major step toward e-bike components standardization and can reduce future development and integration costs for complete e-bike systems.

Besides the latest R&D achievement, MOEA Technology R&D Pavilion has showcased an E-MTB with an automatic gear-shifting system. It implements Model-Based Design (MBD) technology for high-end full-suspension E-bike frames to accelerate the design process and shorten the development cycle.

The intelligent automatic shifting system integrated the mid-drive system with smart shifting control algorithms. It supports switching between manual and automatic modes, manages the cadence and power through hold modes, and allows internal parameter settings and step-less assist ratio adjustments. These features enable automatic gear shifting based on the rider's selected smart mode and personalized settings, ensuring an optimized and responsive riding experience.

Innovation is essential in the cycling sector, and collaboration is the key to driving progress. CHC has played a vital role in advancing Taiwan's R&D development and works as the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS) secretariat, driving Taiwan's cycling industry towards net-zero carbon emissions. It is committed to strengthening global connections and actively pursuing international collaboration to deliver innovative mobility solutions for the international cycling industry.

