Movate and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-Powered Digital Transformation

LONDON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience services, today announced a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. As ALE's chosen AI transformation partner, Movate will support the company's next phase of AI-led digital transformation, delivering innovative, high-impact experiences for ALE's global customer and partner ecosystem.

At the forefront of this strategic partnership is the development of a next-generation GenAI platform, designed with scalability and security at its core. It will feature advanced analytics, unified data governance, and a modular architecture with continuous learning loops to drive intelligent automation and deliver measurable business impact for customers.

By blending Movate's deep AI and digital experience expertise with ALE's robust technology portfolio, the partnership will accelerate innovation cycles and enable a more agile, experience-centric service model for ALE's customers. The alliance will also empower all of ALE's business units by equipping them with AI-powered tools and service frameworks, enabling faster go-to-market strategies and enhancing service delivery capabilities.

"We are happy to deepen our long-standing collaboration with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise as we embark on this transformative AI journey together," said Sunil Mittal, CEO at Movate. "By leveraging our combined expertise, we are well-positioned to co-innovate AI-driven solutions that enhance digital experiences, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth across ALE's global ecosystem. This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and service excellence."

"This new chapter in our AI journey with Movate marks not only a leap in innovation but is testament to what's possible when two forward-thinking teams come together," said Rasheed Mohamad, Global Revenue and Operations Officer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. "We're excited to shape the future — smarter, faster, and efficiently. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities to transform digital experiences and deliver long-term value for our customers worldwide."

Amardeep Juneja, Europe Head, Movate, said, "This partnership unites Movate's cutting-edge AI and digital innovation expertise with ALE's powerful networking and cloud infrastructure. Together, we're redefining digital experiences — delivering intelligent, secure, and future-ready solutions that drive meaningful, long-term value for customers and partners globally."

Joseph Peterle, Chief Procurement Officer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, said, "We are happy to expand our partnership with Movate to develop new AI-driven solutions. This technology will further boost ALE's operational efficiency and set up the foundations for other new solutions to remain a leading company in the Enterprise Telecom market, delivering high-impact and high-quality experiences to our customers and partners."

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit www.movate.com.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.

All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.

Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus. For more information, visit www.al-enterprise.com.

