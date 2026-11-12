MSI MGA and Red Bull Reunite to Define a New Benchmark for Global Esports

Official PC Partner for Red Bull Home Ground and Red Bull League of its Own

BARCELONA, Spain and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in AI PCs, gaming, and high-performance computing, announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Red Bull, a global pioneer and powerhouse in action sports and esports culture. Its premier international tournament, MSI Gaming Arena (MGA), will officially serve as the Official PC & Laptops Partner for both Red Bull League of its Own and Red Bull Home Ground in 2026.

In the face of high-intensity international showdowns, uncompromising computational performance and system stability remain the core pillars supporting overall event standards and player execution.

This collaboration goes beyond standard sponsorship; by combining MSI's cutting-edge hardware ecosystems with Red Bull's signature immersive event culture, the partnership is engineered to elevate the experience for fans and players alike—ensuring every high-stakes moment is delivered with flawless execution, whether experienced live in the arena or through global broadcasts.

"MSI and Red Bull share a common vision for pushing boundaries and empowering global esports," said Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI. "We are proud to reunite with Red Bull through MGA. Through our cutting-edge hardware innovations, MSI remains committed to providing the ultimate processing stability and performance that world-class athletes demand, delivering an extraordinary experience for fans worldwide."

Engineered for Competitive Excellence

Established in 2010, MSI Gaming Arena (MGA) serves as MSI's flagship international esports tournament, dedicated to celebrating the passion and talent of competitive gaming. By deploying its latest lineup of AI PCs, high-performance desktops, and gaming laptops, MSI will deliver the processing power required to sustain intense, top-tier competition throughout both tournaments.

Tournament Highlights

Red Bull League of its Own

Red Bull Home Ground

Official Partnership Hub

https://www.msi.com/Landing/MGAxRedBull

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