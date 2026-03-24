Nasuni Partners with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Modernize Enterprise File Management

Solution Delivers Lower Cost, Reduced Risk, and a Future-Ready Foundation for Unstructured Data

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unstructured data management company, today announced an official partnership and integration between the Nasuni File Data Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Together, Nasuni and Oracle Cloud are enabling enterprises to modernize traditional NAS and file server environments by combining the limitless scale and durability of cloud object storage with the speed, security, and familiarity of enterprise file services delivered through OCI.

With this integration, customers can run Nasuni on OCI to unify the storage, protection, and management of unstructured data across hybrid and distributed environments. Built on Nasuni's patented UniFS® global file system, the platform replaces data silos with a single namespace that supports unlimited scale, high-performance global collaboration, and built-in cyber resilience. The result is lower cost, reduced risk, stronger business performance, and future-proof data pipelines ready for what's next.

"Enterprises are under growing pressure from unstructured data growth, ransomware risk, and the rising cost and complexity of legacy solutions," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni. "Through our partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, we're giving customers a simpler, safer, and more cost-effective path to modern file management — while creating a clean, governed data foundation that supports global collaboration today and prepares them for AI tomorrow."

Nasuni integrates with OCI using Oracle's Amazon S3 Compatibility API, allowing file data and immutable snapshots to be stored natively in OCI Object Storage, while Nasuni's management and lightweight edge cache virtual machines run on OCI Compute. This cloud-native architecture delivers fast, local file access for on-premises, hybrid, and remote teams, while ensuring data is always protected and instantly recoverable. All file data is encrypted in transit and at rest, with customers retaining control of their encryption keys.

"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is designed to support the most demanding enterprise workloads with high performance, scalability, and security," said Rajesh Viswanathan, Senior Vice President, Storage at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "By working with Nasuni, customers can modernize file storage on OCI while improving resilience, reducing infrastructure complexity, and enabling global access to unstructured data."

Nasuni meets customers where they are, whether they are planning their first cloud move, optimizing existing cloud environments, or preparing for AI. The Nasuni–Oracle Cloud partnership gives organizations the flexibility to align file management with broader cloud strategies while avoiding vendor lock-in and maintaining enterprise-grade performance and control.

The Nasuni File Data Platform integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is currently available. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides a leading next-generation, software-defined NAS and unstructured data management (UDM) platform that unifies the storage, protection, and management of enterprise unstructured data across any major cloud. Powered by its patented UniFS® global file system, this unique architecture fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services to enable unlimited scale, ransomware resilience, global collaboration, and AI-readiness.

Nasuni meets customers where they are. Whether they're modernizing on-premises storage or optimizing multi-cloud environments to reduce costs and risk, the Nasuni platform helps improve business outcomes. It also advances data governance, discovery, and orchestration to prepare unstructured data for use by AI solutions.

Trusted by global enterprises in more than 70 countries, Nasuni maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating. The company has received countless recognitions for its commitment to industry leadership, strategic cost optimization, customer success, and innovation. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Media ContactsUS: Hannah FairbanksV2 CommunicationsPhone: 617-426-2222Email: nasuni@v2comms.com

Europe: Beth CollinsonBracken PRPhone: +44 (0)7591 004 738Email: nasunipr@bracken-pr.com

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