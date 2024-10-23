Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
New GSMA report shows mobile internet connectivity continues to grow globally

23 ottobre 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of mobile connectivity have yet to be fully realised as 43% of the global population – equivalent to 3.45 billion people – still do not use mobile internet, according to the latest GSMA 'State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2024' report.

While the proportion of the global population using mobile internet on their own device continues to increase annually, the rate of user growth is slowing. 160 million people started using mobile internet last year, compared to 2015-2021 when more than 200 million new users were added each year.

Closing the gaps

The findings from the latest report – funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) via the GSMA Mobile for Development Foundation – include:

Closing the usage gap would be worth an estimated $3.5 trillion to the global economy during 2023-2030, with 90% of this impact benefiting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

For the unconnected in LMICs, device affordability and digital skills and literacy are the main barriers to mobile internet adoption.

In these countries, entry-level internet-enabled devices cost 18% of average monthly income, with this rising to 51% for the world's poorest 20%. In Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a quarter of the global unconnected population, this rises to 99% of average monthly income for the region's poorest 20%.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, said: "Despite continued progress in expanding the reach of network infrastructure and in increasing mobile internet adoption, significant digital divides remain.

"Collaboration among governments, international organisations and the mobile industry is essential to addressing barriers such as affordability, digital skills, and awareness of the mobile internet and its benefits. This effort must also focus on investing in local digital ecosystems and ensuring robust online safety frameworks."

For more click here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-gsma-report-shows-mobile-internet-connectivity-continues-to-grow-globally-302283483.html

