New Report Reveals Most European Companies Not Fully Ready for the European Accessibility Act

The company's EAA Readiness Report highlights persistent challenges and underinvestment ahead of the June 28 enforcement deadline

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the European Accessibility Act (EAA) enforcement taking effect this week, Evinced, the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development, today released its EAA Readiness Report, offering a snapshot of how prepared European companies really are. The results suggest that most European companies are not ready for full compliance, despite having had six years to prepare.

Based on a research project with 120 European companies conducted in April and May of 2025, the report reveals that only 27% of companies interviewed consider themselves fully prepared, 45% say they are somewhat prepared, and 28% say they are either somewhat unprepared or not prepared at all.

Building Accessibility In

A closer look, however, suggests that some of this confidence may be premature, as Evinced also studied how companies prepared for EAA. Even among companies that consider themselves fully prepared, relatively few – just 19% – felt that they have sufficiently transformed their product development processes to prevent future accessibility bugs. That said, 84% do expect to do so this year and to do so using dedicated accessibility teams, tools, and training.

Unprepared companies, which are much smaller on average than fully prepared companies, are in a different situation. These companies do not by and large expect to make much progress in 2025 and expect it will be several years to be fully compliant. In the meantime, they will limit most of their efforts to remediation projects and audits and to make what changes they can in their product development process without the use of tools or dedicated accessibility teams.

"Accessibility isn't a check-the-box exercise. At the end of the day, it's about building a company and especially a product development process that takes inclusion to heart," said Navin Thadani, CEO and co-founder of Evinced. "The EAA signals a historic commitment to inclusion in the digital economy, and companies faced with the task of compliance will have to find the most efficient way to build accessibility into their workflows without grinding their product delivery to a halt."

EAA Isn't Just About European Companies

Evinced studied European companies in this project because it wanted to understand how effective the regulatory environment was at promoting change at the enterprise level. But it's also true that many non-European companies will be affected by the EAA as well. "This isn't just a localized Act," Thadani added. "Companies outside of Europe, including those headquartered in the US and UK with operations or customers in the EU, will also very likely be affected. The companies that invest now in scalable processes, training, and tools will be better positioned to deliver inclusive digital experiences and avoid costly, reactive fixes later. Accessibility isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do."

About EvincedSince launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enables developers, designers, and accessibility professionals to automatically prevent, find, cluster, and track accessibility issues. For companies, this means reducing reliance on manual processes, minimizing risk, and speeding up time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, and Engineering Capital.

