NEXGEN PACKAGING AND SEAMAN PAPER PARTNER TO BRING A DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO OF PLASTIC-FREE SOLUTIONS TO THE RETAIL, APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR INDUSTRIES

The partnership will leverage Nexgen's global order management platform and Seaman's sustainable offerings to create a comprehensive plastic-free and paper-based packaging solutions portfolio.

CHICAGO and GARDNER, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexgen Packaging, a global leader in sustainable brand identification and packaging products, and Seaman Paper, a leading international manufacturer of environmentally sustainable packaging solutions, announced today that the two companies are partnering to expand the global reach of their sustainable product offerings.

As brands seek sustainable alternatives to plastic in their collections, that focus extends to hanging and packaging solutions. Some 180 billion polybags are produced annually to protect apparel, footwear and accessories during transport and storage. According to Fashion for Good, less than 15% of poly bags are recycled.

Nexgen Packaging and Seaman Paper are dedicated to reducing the fashion and footwear industries' reliance on single-use plastic. In 2023, Nexgen Packaging was awarded "Design Team of the Year" by UK Packaging for its work with Primark on developing a catalog of paper fiberboard hangers. Seaman Paper offers a wide range of fiber-based packaging alternatives to single-use plastics. Their Vela line, recently honored with the "Innovation in Sustainability Award" by the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) as part of its 2023 Better Practices, Better Planet Sustainability Awards program, is an FSC™ certified recyclable solution and is in use with hundreds of brands across the globe.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

"We are thrilled to partner with Seaman Paper to bring their innovative offerings - including the Vela product line - to more brands and manufacturers globally," said Kevin DeSpain, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Nexgen Packaging. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability in our industry and providing our customers with transparency and scale in their supply chain."

"We're excited to partner with Nexgen," said Dave Deger, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Seaman. "By combining Nexgen's extensive supply chain capabilities and diverse product range with our innovative Vela solutions and robust global manufacturing network, we're uniquely positioned to help brands accelerate their sustainability goals and elevate their packaging strategies worldwide."

About Nexgen Packaging: Nexgen Packaging is a global provider of innovative apparel brand identification and packaging solutions. With a strong focus on sustainability, Nexgen Packaging offers a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of the modern apparel industry. Nexgen Packaging is based in Chicago, IL with operations in the USA, Mexico, Spain, Hong Kong and Kenya.

About Seaman Paper:Seaman Paper, headquartered in Gardner, Massachusetts, is a leading global manufacturer of environmentally sustainable specialty paper and packaging solutions. The family-owned company has been making paper in Massachusetts since 1946. Over the last decade, Seaman Paper has grown domestic and global manufacturing operations to meet the needs of their customers worldwide. The company's paper-based, sustainable solutions help customers protect what is most important to them. To learn more about Seaman Paper, visit www.seamanpaper.com.

