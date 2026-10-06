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OCI N.V. statement regarding correspondence from the Dutch association for retail investors (VEB)

06 ottobre 2026 | 08.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI") (Euronext: OCI) OCI N.V. today publishes the letter received from the Dutch association for retail investors (VEB) dated 18 September 2026, and OCI's response dated 1 October 2026. The correspondence relates to certain aspects of the NNS offer memorandum and the proposed transaction involving OCI and Orascom Construction, including: (i) the waiver provision applicable to tendering shareholders;  (ii) arrangements relating to Dutch dividend withholding tax; and (iii) the conditions remaining to completion of the OCI/Orascom transaction.

OCI remains committed to providing shareholders with timely and transparent information regarding the NNS Offer and the proposed OCI/Orascom transaction.

Annexes 

VEB letter to OCI – Dutch (18 September 2026)

VEB letter to OCI – English Machine Translation (18 September 2026)

OCI letter to VEB – (1 October 2026)

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

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