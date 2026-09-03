ODILO Embarks on a New Era as Letmino to Transform Continuous Learning in the Age of AI

MADRID, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODILO, the global edtech company with over a decade of experience transforming access to knowledge, is embarking on a new chapter under the brand Letmino. This evolution reflects the renewal of its visual identity and product portfolio, responding to the company's growth and its evolution into a comprehensive learning platform tailored to the challenges of today's workplace.

In a market heavily focused on the technical capabilities of artificial intelligence, Letmino advocates that technology is a means, not an end in itself. True innovation lies in improving the way people and organizations learn and develop their talent.

Sarah Harmon, CEO, who brings an outstanding track record in the executive management of technology companies, is leading this transformation. "We begin this new stage with a clear conviction: technology only holds value if it empowers human development. In an environment of unprecedented digital acceleration, our goal is to ensure that every professional and organization remains at the forefront," emphasizes Harmon. "True personalization is not merely an algorithm; it is a profound pedagogical challenge. With Letmino, we offer a new vision of continuous learning, supported by technology, that turns knowledge into real and immediate growth."

Businesses and public entities are currently facing an urgent need to update their workforce's skills in the face of rapid digital transformation. To mitigate the risk of employees turning to informal, unstructured, or unverified content, Letmino positions itself as an essential strategic partner. The platform offers carefully curated, verified learning paths that are specifically designed according to the maturity stage and unique needs of each organization.

In addition to its strong presence in the public sector and the educational ecosystem, the platform is expanding its corporate portfolio with the launch of new, technologically advanced products and a highly flexible commercial structure. This new offering ranges from agile solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to comprehensive packages for large multinational corporations, facilitating widespread adoption on a regional scale.

ABOUT LETMINO

Letmino is the continuous learning platform that integrates naturally into the work environment and daily life. We select, organize, and contextualize content to respond to questions and concerns at the exact moment they arise. We transform available moments in a schedule into immediately applicable learning, providing exactly the content needed to take the next step with confidence. Whether it is taking on a new challenge, exploring other interests, or simply keeping the mind sharp, we adapt to the schedules and pace of every individual. Each person sets their own direction; we ensure learning flows to accompany them.

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