OlloBot Debuts OlloNi SS1 at IFA Berlin 2026, Showcasing a New Vision for AI Companionship

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OlloBot is showcasing its latest companion robot, OlloNi SS1, at IFA Berlin 2026 from September 4 to 8, marking the product's European debut. At Booth H1.2-174, under the theme "Touch. Feel. Bond.", OlloBot presents its vision for next-generation AI companionship while exploring the future of the emerging Cyber Pet category.

As embodied AI advances, much of the industry remains focused on service, home assistant, and humanoid robots built for task efficiency. OlloBot is taking a different path, prioritizing long-term emotional connection. "The key question is not only what robots can do, but what relationships they can build." said Lyn Fang, founder of OlloBot.

This philosophy is reflected in OlloBot's positioning within the broader embodied AI industry. The company views Cyber Pet as a new category at the intersection of emotional AI and Physical AI, combining intelligent software with embodied interaction. Designed as more than a task-oriented machine, OlloNi seeks to become an AI partner capable of engaging with the physical world, understanding evolving preferences, and developing meaningful relationships through continuous companionship and shared experiences.

OlloNi SS1 is designed to interpret user interactions and contextual signals, enabling more natural and empathetic engagement through its EmpathCore emotional intelligence engine. The experience is further enriched by the Affinilog interaction system and Memory Heart Module, which support personalized interactions, preserve meaningful memories, and foster relationships that evolve over time.

To support a responsible product rollout, OlloBot has rescheduled the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign originally planned for late August. The decision reflects the company's commitment to long-term product readiness and a thoughtful launch strategy amid evolving regulatory and market conditions. OlloBot looks forward to sharing additional milestones for OlloNi SS1 in the coming months and invites consumers, technology enthusiasts, and prospective supporters to follow its official social media channels for the latest updates and launch news.

Visitors to IFA Berlin 2026 are invited to experience OlloNi SS1 firsthand at Booth H1.2-174 and explore OlloBot's vision for emotionally intelligent companion robots.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is a companion robot brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based company and a member of the BizConf Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300578). The brand focuses on creating emotionally intelligent embodied AI that brings warmth, presence, and genuine connection to modern homes.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ollobot-debuts-olloni-ss1-at-ifa-berlin-2026-showcasing-a-new-vision-for-ai-companionship-302861498.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.