OPTIMA Batteries Powers RUF Boxer 8 Prototype at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

OPTIMA ORANGETOP™ QH6 battery brings advanced lithium power to one of Goodwood’s most closely watched performance debuts

GLENDALE, WIS, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIMA® Batteries, a division of Clarios, is bringing its ORANGETOP™ lithium battery technology to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, powering the RUF Boxer 8 prototype as it makes its world debut in the event’s Supercar Run. is bringing its ORANGETOP™ lithium battery technology to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, powering the RUF Boxer 8 prototype as it makes its world debut in the event’s Supercar Run.

The appearance at Goodwood gives OPTIMA a highly visible opportunity to demonstrate where its battery technology belongs: in vehicles engineered for performance, precision and demanding conditions. Installed in the RUF Boxer 8 prototype with over 1,000 horsepower, the ORANGETOP™ QH6 supports a development vehicle created to showcase the next level of high-performance engineering.

For OPTIMA, the collaboration is more than a branding moment. It is a clear expression of the brand’s role in performance mobility. ORANGETOP™ QH6 is built on advanced lithium technology and designed to deliver reliable low-voltage power where weight, durability and consistency matter.

The collaboration is also visible on the vehicle’s exterior. The livery is inspired by RUF’s iconic Yellowbird and the Boxer 8 concept, while incorporating OPTIMA Batteries branding as part of the prototype’s Goodwood appearance.

Driven by Tanner Foust, the RUF Boxer 8 prototype is scheduled to take part in the Goodwood Supercar Run twice per day from Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12. The vehicle will also be on display in the Supercar Paddock throughout the event.

At Goodwood, OPTIMA is using a powerful stage to show what its battery technology can support: high-performance vehicles, demanding applications and partnerships that put advanced low-voltage power directly into action.

About ClariosClarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

About RUF Automobile GmbH:In 1939, Alois Ruf Sr. first formed his company, AUTO RUF, as a general service garage. The company grew, and in 1948, he added a gas station to the complex. By 1955, Ruf Sr. recognized a need in Germany for a full-size tourist bus and challenged himself to build his own to run as a separate business. In 1963, the company began specializing in Porsche vehicles, a direction that Alois Ruf Jr. vowed to continue when he assumed directorship of the company in 1974. The following year, the first RUF-enhanced Porsche model made its debut, and in 1981, RUF became a certified OE manufacturer, the BTR being the first car to wear a RUF-specific VIN plate in 1983. The CTR “Yellowbird” put RUF on the global stage in 1987 as the world’s fastest car, and into the hands of millions of enthusiasts in the Gran Turismo video game in 1999. RUF continued innovating and released its first car with a bespoke body and chassis with the 2007 CTR3. In 2017, RUF debuted its all-new carbon-fiber monocoque chassis in the CTR Anniversary, celebrating 30 years since the debut of the CTR “Yellowbird.” This new platform marked the first RUF vehicle built entirely from the ground up, and cemented RUF’s future as a manufacturer. It has underpinned modern RUF models such as the naturally aspirated SCR, off-road focused RODEO and air-cooled TRIBUTE. RUF continues to be family-owned and operated by Alois, Estonia and Aloisa Ruf.

About OPTIMA® BatteriesOPTIMA Batteries, a brand of Clarios, delivers high-performance energy solutions engineered for extreme conditions and motorsports applications. Known for its advanced lithium and AGM technologies, OPTIMA powers purpose-built race vehicles and supports innovation in low-voltage energy systems. Clarios ORANGETOP™ reflects Clarios' commitment to performance, reliability, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.optimabatteries.com.

Contact Info

Christian Riedelchristian.m.riedel@clarios.com+49 173 99975410

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