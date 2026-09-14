Pudu Robotics Deepens European Presence Following IFA 2026, Advancing a Scaled and Localized Growth Strategy

BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, is accelerating its expansion in Europe following IFA Berlin 2026, where the company showcased its full portfolio spanning service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial logistics and embodied AI. PUDU D7 is also making its first appearance in Europe, marking a new step in the company's growing presence in the region.

Pudu's robots are already deployed in everyday environments including retails, hotels, F&B, healthcare, real estate and property service, industrial facilities and transportation. Its IFA debut offers an opportunity to showcase how commercial robotics are becoming part of daily operations and customer experiences across Europe.

Expanding Across Europe with Scaled Robotics Deployments

Pudu Robotics has shipped more than 130,000 robots globally and operates in more than 85 countries and regions. Europe has become a key strategic market for Pudu, serving as an important region for commercial deployment, product validation and localized business development.

Today, Pudu Robotics' business spans more than 20 European countries, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Poland and Spain. Over the past years, the company has sustained rapid growth in the region, building scalable deployments, multi-product solutions and repeatable industry experience.

All four of Pudu's product lines are available in Europe. Together, they enable an all-scenario robotics offering that supports customers' evolving requirements for operational efficiency, service quality and workforce productivity.

Delivering Value Across European Industries

Pudu Robotics is working with leading European customers to bring intelligent robotics into daily operations, with deployments that demonstrate measurable impact across key industries.

In retail, Pudu has established collaborations with major supermarket and retail chains across the region. Denner, part of Switzerland's Migros Group, has deployed 200 PUDU CC1 four-in-one cleaning robots across its stores—one of Europe's landmark large-scale deployments of autonomous cleaning equipment in retail.

Pudu robots are also active in retail environments including MediaMarkt and Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Carrefour in Poland, and EDEKA in Germany. Solutions including PUDU CC1, KettyBot and BellaBot support applications such as floor cleaning, customer interaction, in-store engagement and service delivery. At Carrefour Poland, BellaBot has also attracted strong consumer attention, demonstrating the role robotics can play in enhancing the in-store experience.

Across hospitality and office space, Pudu's solutions have been deployed at Parkhotel in Austria, Marriott hotels in Poland, Magic Natura Resort in Spain and Meritum smart workplace facilities in Poland. These deployments support use cases ranging from guest reception, room and food delivery to large-area cleaning and workplace services.

In healthcare and industrial logistics, St. Antonius Hospital in the Netherlands has implemented a coordinated multi-robot solution to support cleaning, pathology sample delivery and material delivery. Shaoke Logistics in the Netherlands has introduced PUDU CC1 and PUDU MT1 to support more precise and efficient warehouse-cleaning operations.

Pudu robots have also been adopted by local customers including DOREAFAMILY senior-care facilities and Kühl Cleaning in Germany. Meanwhile, PUDU D5 has entered volume delivery in Europe, supporting continued market development in high-potential applications such as industrial environments and warehousing.

Scaling the Glocal Model Through Local Operations

Pudu's European growth is underpinned by a Glocal strategy that combines global robotics technology with local teams, partners and service capabilities.

The company has established offices in key European markets, including Germany and the Netherlands, with teams spanning sales, marketing, solutions, technical support and after-sales service. Local teams support customers in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and other European languages, enabling more responsive market engagement and project execution.

Pudu has also developed a full-lifecycle customer-support model through a dual network of direct teams and authorized local partners. From solution consultation and deployment to on-site training, maintenance and technical support, customers benefit from both responsive local service and remote support from Pudu's global technical organization.

A localized European warehousing further supports delivery and service responsiveness, while an expanding ecosystem of authorized distributors and professional service partners enables Pudu to scale its solutions across additional markets and industries.

Strengthening Pudu's Long-Term Commitment to Europe

Pudu is further strengthening its European organization with plans to establish a new European headquarters in Germany. The new headquarters will coordinate regional strategy and operations while enhancing local management, customer support, partner enablement and solution delivery.

With an expanding customer base, broader product portfolio, stronger local infrastructure and growing partner ecosystem, Pudu Robotics is positioned to scale the adoption of commercial and embodied robotics across Europe and deliver solutions tailored to the region's diverse business and operational needs.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied AI applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.

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