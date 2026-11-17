SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI New Voices, a platform serving the BCI supply chain, will organize the Pujiang Innovation Forum 2026 Brain-Computer Interface Conference from December 4 to 6, 2026, at Shanghai Hongqiao Conference Center and Naozhi Tiandi. Under the theme "Connecting Brains Worldwide, Converging Intelligence in Shanghai," the event will connect researchers, clinicians, enterprises, investors and supply chain partners.

StairMed, Neuracle, Active Intelligence Technologies and BrainCo will join the event. The planned 20,000-square-meter supply chain exhibition aims to attract 150 to 200 exhibitors, covering components, chips, electrodes, materials, manufacturing, software, rehabilitation products and application solutions. Suppliers and customers can discuss technical requirements, identify partners and explore commercial applications. The displays will span the BCI value chain, bringing component suppliers, equipment manufacturers and solution providers into direct contact with prospective customers.

On December 4, Frost & Sullivan will lead an investment and financing forum featuring industry analysis, project pitches and investor matchmaking. Discussions will examine research advances, clinical progress and commercial potential. The forum will help participants assess financing needs and potential partnerships, while examining how advances in research and clinical validation translate into investment opportunities. On December 5 and 6, exhibitions and conferences will run alongside specialist forums, product launches and business matchmaking, linking developers with manufacturing partners, clinical institutions and service providers.

Admission is free for visitors who register through official channels. A nine-square-meter booth costs RMB 18,800. Companies interested in exhibiting, launching products or exploring partnerships can contact the organizing team. Visitors can compare technologies, discuss development challenges and meet potential collaborators across the exhibition and conference programs.

The conference is hosted by the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, Minhang District People's Government, Hongqiao International Central Business District Administrative Committee and Lingang Laboratory. Naozhi Tiandi and BCI New Voices are organizing the event.

Chinese-English livestreaming and media interviews are planned to share China's BCI products, supply chain capabilities and clinical progress with international audiences. Media organizations and industry partners are welcome to discuss coverage and cooperation. Combining Frost & Sullivan's industry research expertise with BCI New Voices' platform resources, the conference aims to strengthen international exchange, support industry collaboration and accelerate the translation of research into practical applications.

Registration:https://mm.sciconf.cn/cn/minisite/index/38707Email:wbcisca@163.com | Website: www.bci-sca.com

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