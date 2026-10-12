Raytron OEM Showcases Infrared Imaging Solutions for Industrial Automation at VISION 2026

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron OEM presented its latest short-wave infrared (SWIR) cameras and long-wave infrared (LWIR) thermal imaging modules at VISION 2026, at Messe Stuttgart from October 6 to 8. The showcase highlighted practical infrared components tailored to help local manufacturers and integrators enhance their industrial automation and machine vision systems.

Hands-on SWIR demonstrations distinguished sugar from salt and compared dry and wet biscuit samples, illustrating applications in material differentiation, food sorting, and moisture detection.

Among the exhibited products, the NS-615AS-10GE SWIR camera combines 640 × 512 resolution with a 10GigE interface and full-frame operation at up to 825 fps, supporting high-speed image acquisition for applications such as semiconductor inspection and material sorting. It was presented alongside the NS-615A-GE area-scan SWIR camera and the NS-101L2 line-scan SWIR camera, offering different acquisition formats and interface options to fit diverse local automated vision setups.

For customers integrating thermal imaging into their own products, the SE5 1280 thermal imaging module offers 1280 × 1024 resolution, a compact design, and multiple digital interfaces. Complementing its imaging capabilities, the WN2T Series temperature measurement modules combine non-contact temperature measurement with compact dimensions and low power consumption. These products give OEM developers reliable options for incorporating thermal imaging and temperature analysis into industrial inspection and monitoring equipment.

On October 8, Mr. Fushuai Liu, Head of Europe & Americas at Raytron, presented "How Infrared Perception Is Shaping Industrial Machine Vision in Europe" at Industrial VISION Days. Drawing on the Raytron EV Lithium-ion Battery Thermal Safety White Paper, he explored battery safety, process quality, and traceability in the context of the EU Battery Regulation.

His presentation outlined a three-layer Thermal Vision framework combining thermal imaging hardware, data analysis and management, and integration with existing plant control and safety systems. Application examples included the TN460U Ultra-high Temperature Thermal Camera for battery safety testing and TN430/TN460 online thermal cameras for die-casting mold temperature monitoring. This approach supports continuous monitoring, tiered alerts, and traceable thermal records across battery production, testing, and storage, helping European manufacturers identify potential issues early and strengthen site safety management.

Through product demonstrations and technical exchange, Raytron OEM reaffirmed its commitment to supporting European industrial automation with infrared solutions tailored to local inspection and monitoring needs.

For More Information:Email: marketing@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://www.raytron-microelectronics.com/

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