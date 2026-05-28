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Ribo Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial Submission to EMA, Further Advancing siRNA Therapeutics in Thromboembolic Disease

28 maggio 2026 | 04.53
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SUZHOU, China and MÖLNDAL, Sweden, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science (stock code 06938.HK) and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals (together "Ribo") announce the submission of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for RBD1119, a siRNA based therapeutic for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). Lately, Ribo has been advancing multiple siRNA candidates in parallel across atrial fibrillation and venous thromboembolism, and has established a world-leading anticoagulation/antithrombotic pipeline. This new submission for CAD represents an important milestone in Ribo's ambitious program to advance innovative oligonucleotide-based therapies aimed at systematically addressing the root cause of thromboembolic diseases.

CTA

Coronary artery disease (CAD) remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally, driven by atherosclerotic plaque formation and associated thrombotic complications such as myocardial infarction and other ischemic events. Despite the widespread use of standard of care therapies, including antiplatelet and anticoagulant therapies, a substantial residual risk of thrombotic events remains in patients with stable CAD, even when treated with optimized treatment. Current therapies are further limited by an increased risk of bleeding, restricting their intensity and long-term use in many patients. Consequently, there is a significant unmet medical need for novel antithrombotic approaches that can provide effective and sustained protection against thrombosis while maintaining a favorable safety profile, particularly with respect to bleeding risk.

"We are very pleased to advance our anti-thrombotic siRNA programs into the next stage of clinical development in Europe. This milestone reflects our commitment to unlocking the full potential of RNA-based therapies to provide anticoagulant options with improved benefit-risk profile for patients not being adequately treated today." says Dr. Anders Gabrielsen, Chief Medical Officer of Ribo.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ribo-announces-phase-2-clinical-trial-submission-to-ema-further-advancing-sirna-therapeutics-in-thromboembolic-disease-302783864.html

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