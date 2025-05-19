circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:47
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Risen Energy Unveils Three Major Product Series Tailored for Diverse Solar Storage Scenarios at Intersolar Europe 2025

19 maggio 2025 | 04.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGBO, China, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, a leading renewable energy company, recently launched three new product series at the Intersolar Europe: the Risen Stack Modular Energy Storage System, Luvit Micro Inverter, and Gurap String Inverter. These innovations were showcased for residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and large-scale ground-mounted solar storage applications, highlighting Risen Energy's commitment to integrated solar storage solutions. Additionally, Risen Energy received the Pioneering Green Impact Enterprises Award, further underscoring its industry-wide recognition.

According to SolarPower Europe, installations are expected to grow 10%, reaching 655 GW by 2025, with annual growth in the low double digits from 2027 to 2029, reaching 930 GW by the period's end. Risen Energy has identified key user pain points across three scenarios:

Risen Energy is firmly committed to advancing integrated solar storage solutions:

With over 20 years' experience in the solar PV industry, Risen Energy produces 48 GW of modules and 15 GW of energy storage annually, driving integrated solar storage solutions for the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689214/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-unveils-three-major-product-series-tailored-for-diverse-solar-storage-scenarios-at-intersolar-europe-2025-302457591.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89875 en US Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, in estate 2025 quasi 66 milioni di arrivi in Italia: +3,4%
Papa Leone XIV, il giorno dell'insediamento: il racconto - Video
Leone XIV, regina Maxima d'Olanda a Santa Maria Maggiore per omaggio a Francesco - Video
Leone XIV, JD Vance rientra in ambasciata Usa dopo cerimonia insediamento - Video
News to go
Sciopero nazionale del trasporto ferroviario rinviato al 23 maggio
News to go
Furti d'auto in crescita in Italia, i modelli più a rischio
News to go
Bonus donne, da oggi al via le domande
Meloni in Albania per il vertice della Comunità politica europea, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Bonus zanzariere, come funziona e quali sono i requisiti
News to go
America's Cup per la prima volta in Italia, un'occasione per Napoli
Uccisa a Fregene, giallo sul litorale di Roma: le videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Dipendenti PA, aumenti in busta paga fino a 480 euro in più al mese


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza