Risen Energy Unveils Three Major Product Series Tailored for Diverse Solar Storage Scenarios at Intersolar Europe 2025

NINGBO, China, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, a leading renewable energy company, recently launched three new product series at the Intersolar Europe: the Risen Stack Modular Energy Storage System, Luvit Micro Inverter, and Gurap String Inverter. These innovations were showcased for residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and large-scale ground-mounted solar storage applications, highlighting Risen Energy's commitment to integrated solar storage solutions. Additionally, Risen Energy received the Pioneering Green Impact Enterprises Award, further underscoring its industry-wide recognition.

According to SolarPower Europe, installations are expected to grow 10%, reaching 655 GW by 2025, with annual growth in the low double digits from 2027 to 2029, reaching 930 GW by the period's end. Risen Energy has identified key user pain points across three scenarios:

Risen Energy is firmly committed to advancing integrated solar storage solutions:

With over 20 years' experience in the solar PV industry, Risen Energy produces 48 GW of modules and 15 GW of energy storage annually, driving integrated solar storage solutions for the global energy transition.

