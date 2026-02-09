circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

SCCE's 14th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute is heading to Berlin, Germany

09 febbraio 2026 | 14.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 compliance professionals are expected to gather in Berlin 2–4 March for the 14th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI). The flagship European compliance education and networking event from Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) will be held at the JW Marriott Berlin. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2026ECEI.

The ECEI was created to support European practitioners charged with implementing and maintaining effective compliance and ethics programmes. It offers insights from industry leaders, peer connections, and engagement with solution providers. The conference agenda includes 40+ educational breakout sessions covering topics that include:   

Sessions are led by a wide variety of speakers including experienced compliance law attorneys, compliance and ethics leaders, representatives from organizations including Entain plc, Ericsson, Philip Morris International, Microsoft, McDonald's Corporation, TD SYNNEX, UN World Food Programme, and many more.

The internationally recognized Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional-International (CCEP-I)® credential exam is offered on-site the final day for registered attendees. A separate application and fee are required to sit for the exam.

To learn more about the ECEI, visit corporatecompliance.org/2026ECEI.

About SCCESCCE is a non-profit association dedicated to providing community, education, and professional growth opportunities to cross-industry compliance and ethics professionals around the world. Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977 to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587233/Society_of_Corporate_Compliance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scces-14th-annual-european-compliance--ethics-institute-is-heading-to-berlin-germany-302680672.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80253 en US Altro ICT Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Milano Cortina 2026, è il giorno della libera femminile: videonews dal nostro inviato
Milano Cortina, cartelli pro Pal e fumogeni su binari ferrovia vicino al Villaggio olimpico - Video
Trump, la difesa: "Obama scimmia nel video? Non ho visto"
Milano Cortina, oggi discesa libera con Paris e Franzoni: videonews dal nostro inviato
Milano Cortina, Mattarella sul tram con Valentino Rossi: la sorpresa alle Olimpiadi - Video
Milano-Cortina, bandiera Usa issata in prefettura: per Vance corteo di oltre 20 auto - Video
Milano-Cortina, fiamma olimpica contestata dagli studenti della Statale
News to go
Spagna, social vietati ai minori di 16 anni
L'agente aggredito al corteo per Askatasuna: "Amareggiato, ma sto bene" - Video
Fontana di Trevi a pagamento, 2 euro per i turisti: le testimonianze
Askatasuna, al corteo di Torino incappucciati coperti anche da ombrelli - Video
News to go
Turismo, bonus straordinari e notturni 2026: come ottenerlo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza