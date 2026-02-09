Shakira to Perform Live in Jordan for the First Time

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Comes to Aqaba

AQABA, Jordan, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar Shakira, the Queen of Latin Pop, is set to perform live in Jordan for the very first time as part of her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, with an exclusive concert taking place on 28 March 2026 at Ayla Oasis Development in Aqaba. Organized by 165 Entertainment, the landmark event is supported by a strong coalition of national partners, including Ayla, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the Jordan Tourism Board, Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Hotel, and Zain, reflecting a unified public-private effort to position Jordan as a premier destination for world-class entertainment and tourism.

The concert is expected to attract 12,000 attendees, bringing together fans from Jordan and across the region for a landmark live music event on the Red Sea. The Aqaba stop forms part of Shakira's 2026 world tour, one of the most anticipated global music tours of the year, celebrating her latest era and repertoire, combining her iconic hits with new material in a high-energy, state-of-the-art production.

Speaking about the event, Hana Zureikat, Founder, CEO of 165 Entertainment, said: "Hosting Shakira in Jordan marks a defining milestone for the country's live entertainment landscape. It is not only a first for Jordan, but a clear signal of the Kingdom's growing ability to attract and deliver world-class global tours. This concert places Aqaba firmly on the international touring map, while showcasing Jordan's infrastructure, hospitality, and cultural ambition to a global audience. It also reflects the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors in creating experiences that elevate Jordan's profile and generate lasting cultural and economic impact."

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is a celebration of resilience, empowerment and artistic evolution, marking Shakira's return to the global stage in 2026 with a bold new creative vision. Beyond being her first performance in Jordan, the Aqaba concert stands out as one of the tour's most distinctive destinations. Set against the backdrop of Ayla's waterfront community, the venue offers fans a world-class concert experience in a truly unique setting on the Red Sea.

The event is expected to generate significant cultural and economic impact, driving tourism, supporting local businesses, and reinforcing Aqaba's position as a regional hub for international entertainment and large-scale live events.

Tickets for the concert are available via www.ticketingboxoffice.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889722/Shakira_Jordan_Tour.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889723/Shakira_live_performance.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shakira-to-perform-live-in-jordan-for-the-first-time-302682403.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.