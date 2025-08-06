Shield AI Marks Conclusion of V-BAT Missions in Europe Supporting Border and Emergency Operations

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the deep-tech company building state-of-the-art autonomy software products and aircraft, announced today that its V-BAT unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has been operational in Europe since early June under a contract with Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, and in partnership with Global Sat Tech, to provide a comprehensive border management solution. The aircraft actively supported surveillance and security efforts across thousands of miles of land and maritime borders and played a critical role in emergency response missions.

"We've been flying V-BAT missions with Frontex across the EU since early June, and the results speak for themselves. Over the past 60 days of operations, there has been a significant reduction in both irregular border crossings and criminal activity. Local authorities have directly attributed those outcomes to V-BAT," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President, Co-founder and former Navy SEAL. "From border interdictions to supporting firefighting teams with real-time intelligence, V-BAT continues to prove its operational use cases are limited only by our customers' imaginations."

In its second wildfire response mission, V-BAT was deployed in late July to support efforts against a fast-moving blaze in eastern Bulgaria. From a distance of 30 kilometers, V-BAT detected the fire and quickly arrived on scene to assist local authorities. The aircraft delivered real-time tracking of fire movement, identified hot spots, and mapped the locations of firefighting personnel. For helicopter crews, V-BAT provided precise fire coordinates and grid data, enabling them to plan and execute water drops more efficiently without losing time searching for targets.

It was particularly impressive that Bulgarian authorities confidently deconflicted airspace between V-BAT and manned aircraft using altitude separation alone. This reflects a high level of trust in the platform's reliability and a mature approach to integrating UAS into complex, dynamic air operations.

"This project shows how innovation and collaboration can directly strengthen Europe's border security," said Nikolay Kerin, CEO of Global Sat. "By integrating advanced aerial surveillance with real operational needs, we helped deliver a flexible, intelligence-led solution that supports Member States and builds public trust in how Europe protects its borders."

V-BAT is Shield AI's operationally deployed single-engine, ducted-fan vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS, capable of launching and recovering without personnel. Trusted by U.S. and international forces, it supports a broad range of missions across Group 1 to Group 5 categories and beyond, including in contested electronic warfare environments.

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense technology company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include the V-BAT aircraft, Hivemind Enterprise, and the Hivemind Vision product lines. With offices in San Diego, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kyiv (Ukraine), and Melbourne (Australia), Shield AI's technology actively supports U.S. and allied operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.

