Sidekick Health Cracks the Code on Medication Adherence -- Driving Better Outcomes and Lower Costs

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medication non-adherence is a significant and preventable challenge in healthcare, contributing to an estimated 15% of all healthcare spending, or up to $300 billion annually. Patients skipping doses or abandoning treatments don't just face worse health outcomes — they drive avoidable hospitalizations, complications, and increased costs for the healthcare ecosystem.

Sidekick Health is tackling this problem head-on with an innovative, integrated approach for US payers: combining brand-specific medication adherence layers, developed with global pharmaceutical partners, with Sidekick's digital-first, multi-condition care platform designed to deliver seamless, personalized, and scalable support with the goal to improve adherence — and cuts costs.

A Smarter Approach to Adherence

Sidekick's new, integrated offering combines two of their flagship product categories into a single solution that unifies the patient experience into a single, seamless care journey and improves disease management for patients. And, it's built to deliver better outcomes and lower healthcare costs for payers while offering greater adherence, persistence, and patient health outcomes for life sciences organizations:

"Even the best healthcare only works when patients stick with it," said Travis Parkinson, President at Sidekick Health. "We're making medication adherence effortless and scalable — so patients stay healthier, and costs are lower for all members of the healthcare ecosystem."

Proven Results and Real-World Impact

Sidekick's programs have demonstrated improved health outcomes for patients in preliminary clinical trials and studies across treatment areas, including: 7x greater reduction in HbA1c than standard care for type 2 diabetes, 40% reduction in diabetes-related stress, 50% improvement in shortness of breath for heart failure, and more.

"We're redefining digital health's role in patient care," said Tryggvi Thorgeirsson, CEO at Sidekick Health. "This solution moves digital health forward to serve all of our stakeholders, from our patients to our partners."

