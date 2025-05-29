circle x black
SLOVAKIA TRAVEL: National organisation restores permanent representation in Israel

29 maggio 2025 | 10.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SLOVAKIA TRAVEL, the national organisation for the promotion of tourism, again has permanent representation in Israel after a break. Since May, Slovakia has been promoted as an attractive holiday destination directly from the central Embassy of the Slovak Embassy in Tel Aviv by Gabriela Madrová, head of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL's foreign representation in the country. 

Israel is included among the source markets of tourism in Slovakia due to the relatively high share of tourists coming from there to our country.

"Active representation directly on site will further strengthen our inbound tourism. In Israel, we present Slovakia as a safe country with a wide range of options for active and passive relaxation, with beautiful nature and nearly 2,000 thermal and mineral springs. Slovak spas, in which Israeli citizens can relax and enjoy themselves in waters with beneficial effects, are one of the main offers. UNESCO monuments, castles, manor houses and caves will also be of interest to them," saidMatej Fekete, Director General of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL.

"The fact that the international tourist guide LONELY PLANET has named Slovakia one of the TOP 10 destinations worth visiting in 2025 will also help promote our country as an attractive holiday destination," added Gabriela Madrová, head of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL's foreign representation in the country.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL has already presented Slovakia as an attractive holiday destination in recent days at IMTM 2025, the largest tourism exhibition in the Mediterranean, which took place in May in Tel Aviv.

"In cooperation with the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Tel Aviv, we presented a comprehensive offer of tourism from all regions of Slovakia. Israeli tour operators, travel agencies, and guides all attended the exhibition. It was also gratifying that the agencies showed significant interest in cooperating with Slovak partners," said Gabriela Madrová, head of the foreign representation of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL in Israel.

"Direct flights from Tel Aviv to Slovakia are also a mechanism for supporting the increasing traffic from Israel to Slovakia. Direct flights to Bratislava and to Piešťany will start at the end of May," saidMatej Fekete, Director General of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is a national organisation for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. Its primary task is the development of tourism on the domestic and foreign markets.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slovakia-travel-national-organisation-restores-permanent-representation-in-israel-302468071.html

